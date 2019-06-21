Ryan Seacrest Spotted Kissing Mystery Woman on Vacation 4 Months After Shayna Taylor Split

It didn’t take long for Ryan Seacrest to move on from ex-girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

The American Idol host was caught smooching a mystery woman in the south of France on a beach while soaking up the sun and fans are begging to know more.

A rep for the popular host has yet to comment on the photos.

Seacrest may be moving on but it’s not like there’s bad blood between him and his ex. In fact, a source close to Taylor says the two “really are still friendly.”

“After three years together, Shayna wanted more out of the relationship,” the source told PEOPLE. “It felt like the natural next step for her. She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn’t there yet.”

Another source echoed by telling the outlet that, “Ryan and Shayna have always cared deeply about each other and had and have a wonderful relationship.”

“But it got to a point where it made more sense to break up,” the source continued. “It had just run its course. But they are still very close.”

Two years ago, the exes took their relationship up a notch when they moved to New York City for Seacrest’s new gig as co-host with Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“We’re very in sync,” the host said in November 2018 when talking about Taylor who’s a trained chef. He continued by adding their move together has been an “adventure” they’re embarking on as a couple and have both embraced.

“Family is so important to me, and to Shayna as well, but I’ve always tried to put life into a master schedule with deadlines, and I don’t want to do that [with Shayna],” Seacrest said when asked about his future plans. “We both try to actually be in this moment, feel this connection, enjoy it and let it grow.”

The two were together for three years before calling it quits earlier this year. Their split was “amicable.”

“It was an amicable split and they’re still really close,” a source said of the 44-year-old television personality and 26-year-old chef. “They still love and care about each other.”

The two began their journey together in 2013 after meeting through mutual friends. They initially broke up in 2014 but the quickly got back together.

“We both matured,” Taylor said after their first breakup.

Seacrest’s former stylist Suzie Hardy made claims against him saying she suffered years of sexual misconduct while working for him from 2007 to 2013.

She first came forward publicly in November of 2017 but in January 2018, E! announced there was “insufficient evidence” to support her accusations.