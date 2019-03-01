Ryan Seacrest’s Ex Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Posts About ‘Pain’ Amid Breakup

Shayna Taylor, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest‘s ex-girlfriend, shared a quote about “pain” the same day they reportedly ended their three-year relationship.

On Wednesday, Taylor, 26, shared a quote on her Instagram Story that read, “Be soft. Do not let the world make you hard. Do not let pain make you hate. Do not let the bitterness steal your sweetness.”

Hours before that post, a source told PEOPLE that Seacrest, 44, and the professional chef broke up amicably.

“It was an amicable split and they’re still really close,” the source said. “They still love and care about each other.”

The split came less than a week after Taylor shared a loving tribute to Seacrest on Valentine’s Day with a sun-drenched photo of the former couple.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend,” she wrote, alongside a group of heart emojis. “I hope everyone’s day is filled with love. Whether it be from a friend, a family member, or loved one . . We all deserve a little love today.”

Seacrest did not share a Valentine’s Day message, but he told Us Weekly in December that one of his New Year’s resolutions was to make Taylor’s mornings brighter.

“I think for me, it is going to be to learn how to make … we get up very early. And she can make the most amazing, strong coffee,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host said at the time. “And I struggle making it as potent. So, my resolution is to make the best potent coffee at 5:05 in the morning, every single day.”

Seacrest also told Us Weekly in September he was trying to have more date nights with Taylor.

“We decided that we’re going to learn a few things — I call them pursuits — but we’re gonna learn a few things that are outside of work for me, right? ‘Cause I’m working on all the time. Our first attempt is tango dancing,” Seacrest explained. “We’ve had two lessons. I’m starting to get the point where it’s frustrating, but I’m trying keep my cool. We will on a date night eventually attempt to do it somewhere for fun. Right now we’re just in the practice studio.”

Taylor and Seacrest met in 2013 through mutual friends and broke up in 2014. They reunited by the time Seacrest signed on to co-host Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2017 and moved to New York.

Seacrest and Taylor stayed together after Seacrest was accused of sexual misconduct by former E! Network stylist Suzie Hardy. E! conducted an independent investigation, announcing in January 2018 there was “insufficient evidence” to support Hardy’s allegations.

American Idol airs Sundays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

