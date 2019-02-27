Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Split After 3 Years

It’s the end of the road for Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Shayna Taylor, who reportedly broke up after three years of dating.

A source close to the former couple told PEOPLE that the split was amicable.

“It was an amicable split and they’re still really close,” the source said of Seacrest, 44, and Taylor, 26. “They still love and care about each other.”

The pair started dating in 2013 after meeting through friends. After an initial breakup in late 2014, the two rekindled their romance.

“We had both matured,” Taylor, a trained chef who runs food and wellness blog Shayna’s Kitchen, told PEOPLE.

After Seacrest signed on to co-host Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2017, Taylor made the move from Los Angeles to New York with the American Idol host.

“We’re very in sync,” she told PEOPLE in November 2018, calling the cross-country move an “adventure.”

When asked about plans for the future, Seacrest told the magazine that he and Taylor like to “be in this moment.”

“Family is so important to me, and to Shayna as well, but I’ve always tried to put into a master schedule with deadlines, and I don’t want to do that [with Shayna]. We both try to actually be in this moment, feel this connection, enjoy it and let it grow,” he said.

Taylor shared a photo of herself and Seacrest side by side on Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend,” she wrote, adding several heart emojis. “I hope everyone’s day is filled with love. Whether it be from a friend, a family member, or loved one . . We all deserve a little love today.”

Taylor supported Seacrest last year throughput the sexual harassment claims leveled against him by an ex-stylist.

“I Love you so much Ryan,” she wrote on Instagram in February 2018. “You are the most respectful, well mannered, civil, gracious, loving, kind human being.”

“I have known you for 6 years and every day you impress me with your kindness,” she continued. “Not only to me or your friends and family, but most importantly in your work environment.”

Seacrest’s former E! stylist Suzie Hardy claimed she suffered years of sexual misconduct while working for him from 2007 to 2013. She first accused him in November 2017 in a letter to him, E! Network and its parent company NBC Universal. After an independent invitation, E! announced in January 2018 that there was “insufficient evidence” to support Hardy’s accusations.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty