Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend ‘Forever Supports’ Him Amid Sexual Assault Claims

Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend is speaking out about the most recent sexual harassment and assault allegations levied against him by a former employee.

Seacrest has been accused of groping a former E! stylist while she was in his employ, among other offenses. His partner, Shayna Terese Taylor, took to Instagram to combat this allegation, which Seacrest himself has denied.

“I love you so much Ryan,” Taylor wrote alongside a photo of the couple. “You are the most respectful, well mannered, civil, gracious, loving, kind human being.”

The Instagram personality then directly referenced the way Seacrest around others in the workplace.

“I have known you for 6 years, and every day you impress me with your kindness,” she wrote. “Not only to me or your friends and family, but most importantly in your work environment. You have worked SO hard to be where you are and you deserve it.”

After the caption, Taylor added several hashtags to further show her support for the American Idol host. She added hashtags for “I love you,” “Forever support you,” “Team Ryan” and “Team Seacrest.”

Stylist Suzie Hardy came forward with her allegation on Monday through an interview with Variety. She claimed Seacrest groped her vagina, grinded his erect penis against her while wearing only underwear and slapped her buttock so hard that it left a welt.

Despite Seacrest’s alleged actions, Hardy says she kept working with Seacrest to support her family.

“I didn’t know how to deal with it,” she said. “I really didn’t. I was battling finally being in a decent financial position to breathe and be a mom, that I didn’t have to be freaking out all the time, and then dealing with this infantile celebrity person who was testing me on every level and manipulating me and knew that I was in a vulnerable position.”

Hardy says she later reported the harassment to E! executives, and she was fired not long after.

Seacrest has adamantly denied the allegations. His attorney issued a statement that claimed E! had already investigated the claims and found “insufficient evidence.” He also claim she demanded money from Seacrest to not take her allegations to the media.

“On January 31st the network notified us that their independent third-party investigation had concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support her claims, effectively, clearing my client’s name,” the attorney’s statement read. “It’s telling that after my client refused to pay her money, and the E! investigation resulted as it did, that she is now coming forward to share her debunked story to the press.”