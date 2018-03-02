Ryan Reynolds Earned Tongue Lashing From Blake Lively Over Missing Invite to Meet A-List Actor

✖

Things might be tense in the Reynolds-Lively household after this recent discovery. Blake Lively reveals her husband Ryan Reynolds didn't invite her to meet Brad Pitt when he came to visit the Deadpool 2 set. The Cinephile Club shared a short video of the Ad Astra star on set while filming his brief cameo. "Fun Fact: [Ryan Reynolds] had revealed that Hollywood star [Brad Pitt] wanted the actor to bring a cup of coffee for him as his fee for doing a cameo in 'Deadpool 2'. In the #Deadpool sequel, Pitt made a surprising blink-and-you-miss-it appearance as the meta-superhero's ally known as The Vanisher," the caption read.

Lively left a snarky comment underneath the post saying, "Weird... My husband didn't invite me to set that day." The Gossip Girl alum's crush on the Hollywood legend has been covered at length in the past. In an old interview with Cosmopolitan, Lively gushed about her feelings for the star, who, at the time, was dating Angelina Jolie. "I've kissed just three people in my life, other than stuff that I've done for TV or movies. I know—I'm weird! I hope Brad Pitt doesn't hear this. He's never going to want to marry me!" she shared.

While the sound of Brad Pitt and Ryan Reynolds together on one set sounds incredibly glamorous, the real story is a fairly mundane bromance. Reynolds revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the entire story started with a simple letter. Reynolds asked Pitt to make an appearance at the Vanisher in the movie in his letter and received a friendly response. "I was told all he wants is a cup of coffee and I said, 'Like a franchise or just one individual cup of coffee?' And I was told one individual cup of coffee, which was really his way of saying, 'I'm doing it for nothing,'" the Green Lantern star explained. "And it was a total solid and the nicest thing anyone could do."

That's not the only bromance involving Reynolds that the world would like to see. The actor was also recently caught exchanging some tongue-in-cheek jokes with David Beckham on Instagram. Underneath Reynolds' post showcasing the hundreds of bottles of gin he signed by hand, the former soccer pro commented, "Wow that's a sore wrist if ever I saw one!" Reynolds comedically responded, saying, "I've intensely trained my wrist since I was 15. Wait... what are we talking about?"