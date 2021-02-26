Ryan Reynolds and David Beckham Share Cheeky Exchange on 'Deadpool' Star's Photo

✖

Ryan Reynolds is known for his playful antics both on and off the screen. He typically shows off his hilarious sense of humor with his wife Blake Lively and friend Hugh Jackman. However, recently, he had a hilarious and cheeky response to David Beckham's comment that he left on one of the actor's posts.

Reynolds posted a photo of himself signing a thousand bottles of gin from his own company Aviation Gin. "I signed 100 bottles of @AviationGin for the Liquor Control Board of Ontario," the Deadpool actor wrote in his caption. "Weird name for a person but tbh if that were my name, I'd drink that much too. #LCBO. UPDATE: the bottles I signed in my last post were actually for BC liquor stores not Ontario. Now signing 100 bottles for Ontario and before you ask Newfoundland, NO." In the first photo, Reynolds is smiling while he's surrounded by hundreds of bottles of gin but in the second photo, he shows himself hand signing each bottle himself and that's when Beckham chimed in.

"Wow that's a sore wrist if ever I saw one!" the former professional soccer player commented according to The Daily Mail. Naturally, Reynolds had a hilarious response, saying, "I've intensely trained my wrist since I was 15. Wait... what are we talking about?" Fans were eager to chime in with their thoughts, one saying, "His wrist is bionic. Duh. #Deadpool #harder." Someone else wrote, "Repeated practice the nights leading up had him prepared for the days adventure," while they tagged both Reynolds and Liveley.

Reynolds and the Gossip Girl's actress are hilariously known for trolling each other on their social platforms. The two have done so on birthdays, holidays, and other various special occasions, but there have been plenty of times where they don't need a special occasion to have some fun with each other, allowing their fans to chime in as well. In 2019, Reynolds opened up about why he trolls his wife telling Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan that's how they roll.

"Oh yeah, we do once in a while," he said. "It's kind of like what my dad used to say, 'If you can't say anything nice, say something embarrassing.' That's how we roll." Fans are all about it too because while they do poke fun at each other, they also show their compassionate side as well.