Prince William and Kate Middleton Currently Dealing With 'Brutal' Life Change

It's a time of transition for the royal family, with the new heir to the throne taking on more and more duties. According to a report by OK! Magazine, Prince William and Kate Middleton are both dealing with a "brutal" workload right now as they assume the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. Royal commentator Jennie Bond said that they are focusing on managing this new schedule without neglecting their children.

"Catherine will just try to make it as normal as possible," Bond said. "After their great-granny's passing, William and Catherine will try to move things on as quickly as possible and not dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months." Prince William and Middleton share three children – 9-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis. They must help their children navigate the grieving process while also showing they can take on their new royal duties and maintain the monarchy's stability.

"It's been a brutal [work] schedule for William and Catherine and they've got a very young family," Bond said. "I think the work-life balance must have been difficult these past few weeks and, let's face it, it's not going to get any easier with their new responsibilities.

Insiders expect the royal family to rely on Prince William and Middleton a lot, even by the usual standards of an heir. The monarchy is facing an unprecedented transition with its first new monarch of the information age. Still, they will reportedly have some time before taking on public engagements and more time in the spotlight, which means they can at least see their children through this difficult period.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, leaving the throne to her eldest son, who has since been crowned King Charles III. In turn, the title of Prince of Wales passed to King Charles' eldest son, Prince William. According to the laws of succession, Prince William's heir is his eldest child, Prince George. Until Prince George has children of his own, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are next in the line of succession.

However, some British activists reportedly want to see the monarchy abolished before any of these successions can take place. With the death of the queen, the monarchy abolition movement saw renewed interest, with critics questioning what the function and value of the monarchy is the 21st Century. Younger representatives of the crown like Prince William and Middleton face the task of proving the worth of their positions in the face of this rising movement.