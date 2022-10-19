Kate Middleton and Prince William Likely Moving Homes Yet Again

Prince William and Kate Middleton might be on the move again. PEOPLE reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales are likely going to move to Windsor Castle eventually. The royal couple recently moved into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor along with their three young children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Even though William and Kate only recently moved into Adelaide Cottage, there's already talk about their next move. According to insiders, the family will move into Windsor Castle down the line. Windsor Castle was where the late Queen Elizabeth II spent much of her time in the later years of her reign. PEOPLE noted that 40 monarchs have lived in the residence since it was built by William the Conquerer in the 11th century. While King Charles III isn't expected to utilize the residence all that often, Kate and William are expected to follow in Elizabeth's footsteps.

In the meantime, the royal couple is calling Adelaide Cottage home. They moved to the location at the end of the summer. Based on what a friend told PEOPLE, the family is already getting acclimated to their new terrain. The insider said, "They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone. It's a real little community." It was reported earlier this year that William and Kate were looking to move out of London and their Kensington Palace residence. They ended up settling on Adelaide Cottage because of its proximity to the Queen and to Kate's family.

Adelaide Cottage is on Kate's home turf, as it sits in the Berkshire area where she was raised. Her mother and father, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her brother, James Middleton, still live in the area. It was said that they would have an easier time visiting the princess' family, as they reside a 40-minute drive from Windsor. Of course, since they moved to the countryside, the royal couple's three children started school at a new location. They enrolled the youngsters at Lambrook School, which is 15 minutes away from Adelaide Cottage. The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly try to drop off and pick their kids up from the school on most days.