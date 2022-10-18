Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla Are Now Feuding, Report Claims

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort Camilla have reportedly been at odds ever since King Charles III took the throne. An insider with the royal family told Radar Online last week that the two women recently had "an explosive fight at Windsor Castle," and now the whole issue has now reportedly become harder to keep under wraps.

The insider said that Middleton recently lost her temper and told Camilla how she really feels about her. They said: "Kate is becoming increasingly irritated with. She thinks Camilla doesn't take her royal duties seriously and that she doesn't deserve the role. Things have been very awkward." As for Camilla, they said that the queen consort has been looking to exert a certain amount of authority since her husband took the throne, while Middleton has been "struggling to fall in line" with this new regime.

"Yes, Camilla has been anointed and appointed by Charles and was blessed by Her Majesty prior to her passing," another insider added. However, they said that this "doesn't mean Kate has to like or respect her, especially given Camilla's history."

This likely refers to the longstanding allegations of adultery when it comes to King Charles and Camilla. King Charles was previously married to Princess Diana, who ultimately divorced him and then passed away in a tragic car accident. Meanwhile, Camilla was married to British Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles, but rumors have always suggested that Camilla and King Charles maintained an affair during that time. Princess Diana herself once reportedly said: "There were three of us in this marriage."

One insider suggested that Middleton feels indignant about these simmering scandals, especially after she herself has struggled to maintain every appearance on royal decorum. They said: "[Camilla] has this superior attitude where everyone has to bow down to her. Kate has gone above and beyond the call of duty to adhere to all of the values required of working royals, but Camilla ultimately latched onto Charles' coattails."

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away last month, her eldest son King Charles III became the new monarch of the United Kingdoms and Camilla became his queen consort, while Prince William became the new heir and his wife Middleton along with him. Right now, Middleton's children are all high in the line of succession, and public scrutiny on the royal family is greater than ever.