Pete Davidson Reportedly Has a New Woman in His Life, and She Has a Tie to Selena Gomez’s Fiancé Benny Blanco

Comedian Pete Davidson has added another chapter to his headline-grabbing romantic history, this time with model Elsie Hewitt, who was once connected to music producer Benny Blanco before he became engaged to pop star Selena Gomez.

The 31-year-old Saturday Night Live alum and the 29-year-old British model were recently spotted displaying affection during a beach vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, with People confirming their relationship on March 19. Photos published by Daily Mail captured the new couple swimming and embracing, making their relationship publicly visible for the first time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Page Six, Hewitt “met [Blanco] on his ‘Graduation’ music video set in 2019” before their connection ended the following year. Blanco, 37, has since moved on with Gomez, creating an interesting link in Davidson’s ever-expanding celebrity dating network.

While Hewitt may not have the same household recognition as some of Davidson’s previous partners, she maintains a substantial social media presence with approximately one million Instagram followers. Her professional portfolio includes modeling for brands like Guess and earning the title of Playboy’s Miss June in 2017. Beyond modeling, Hewitt has pursued acting opportunities with appearances in television productions, including FX’s Dave and HBO’s Industry.

“Although things are new for Pete, he really likes this woman,” an insider revealed to Page Six, adding that Hewitt “respects Pete and his desire for privacy.” The source further mentioned that Davidson’s family members, including his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, and sister, Casey Davidson, “approve of this relationship and love seeing Pete so happy.”

The London-born Hewitt, who relocated to Los Angeles at age 10 according to her Playboy interview (per People), has previously been linked to several high-profile figures. Most recently, she was spotted with actor Jason Sudeikis at the US Open in September 2024. She also had a contentious relationship with actor Ryan Phillippe that ended in legal action, as she filed a lawsuit in 2017 alleging physical abuse that Phillippe strongly denied. The former couple reached a settlement in October 2019.

Despite her glamorous profession, Hewitt told Playboy in 2017 that she doesn’t obsess over appearances. “I don’t care about looking perfect,” she stated, adding that she rarely wears makeup outside of professional photoshoots. Beyond modeling and acting, Hewitt maintains a food-focused Instagram account, reflecting her self-proclaimed foodie status.

Davidson’s relationship with Hewitt follows his split from Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline approximately eight months ago. The comedian’s romantic history includes relationships with numerous celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, and Chase Sui Wonders, making his dating life a frequent subject of public interest.