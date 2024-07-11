Pete Davidson and 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Reportedly Split

Pete Davidson is single again. The former Saturday Night Live star and actress Madelyn Cline have reportedly split less than one year into their relationship, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2023 that the two were dating. Not long after, Cline attended Davidson's standup show in Las Vegas, where they spent "a quick 24 hours" together. On their first public outing, paparazzi cameras caught them out in public together as they were heading to an SNL afterparty after Davidson hosted the season 49 premiere.

Both Cline and Davidson were freshly out of relationships when they began dating. Davidson was recently split from his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders — shortly after calling it quits with Kim Kardashian after nine months of a whirlwind romance filled with tabloid fodder. He and Wonders broke up in August 2023. Cline previously dated singer Jackson Guthy in 2022, then had a brief fling with her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes.

But none of Davidson's relationships attracted as much attention as his romance with Kardashian. He and the SKIMS founder began dating shortly after she hosted SNL in 2021. She was seven months split from her then-estranged husband, Kanye West…aka Ye, who did not take kindly to the new romance. Ye publicly taunted Davidson and even threatened him. Kardashian says she was attracted to him because he was lowkey and different from her typical guy. The two did normal things, like going to movies and amusement parks. Davidson even appeared in a few episodes of her Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, and received the stamp of approval from her close-knit family.

Kardashian opened up about the split in the season three premiere of the show, telling Scott Disick: "Breakups are just not my thing...I'm proud of myself. We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it. "So it was both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad."

She also admitted she felt horrible about Davidson being under attack by Ye during their time together. "There was a lot of guilt," she said, "he went through a lot because of my relationship."