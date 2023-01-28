Pete Davidson Packs on PDA With Former Co-Star



Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders displayed plenty of PDA at a weekend getaway in Hawaii. While wading into the crystal-clear water, the Bodies Bodies Bodies costars renewed romance rumors. Wonders wrapped her arms around the funnyman as they chatted in the ocean before returning to shore, reported Page Six. The twosome shared a sweet smooch once they were dried off and settled on their beach towels. While sitting on the same beach chair, the 29-year-old Saturday Night Live star and 26-year-old actress couldn't keep their hands off one another. Wearing floral swim trunks and a black baseball hat, Davidson showed off his tattooed limbs, which were noticeably missing ink dedicated to his former girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. While dating Kardashian, he got a tattoo that read, "My girl is a lawyer," on his collarbone. Despite this, he didn't seem to be sporting the tattoo in recent photos. His Kardashian tattoo was nowhere to be seen when he relaxed at the beach.

He also got KNSCP (Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm), the initials of Kardashian and her four children, as well as the names "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" with infinity symbols in honor of his former girlfriend. It referenced the SNL sketch in which he and Kardashian portrayed the Disney characters. Following the end of their relationship, he appears to have removed all of these tattoos and his "Kim" chest art. After taking off his hat and pushing back his colorful hair, he debuted a platinum blond hairdo featuring neon green, blue, and pink polka dots. Days earlier, the couple was spotted holding hands and smiling while walking around Universal Studios. They showed off their rumored romance while dining in restaurants, shopping at Whole Foods, and attending a New York Rangers game before their theme park date.

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson packs on the PDA with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders https://t.co/vOgSeG3u4x — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 25, 2023

The two have been on vacation in Hawaii for several days, relaxing in the sand and getting cozy in the water. Davidson's reps have told TMZ that despite the pair's obvious affection for one another, they are just "great friends." Davidson and Wonders starred as boyfriend and girlfriend in the thriller Bodies Bodies Bodies, which premiered at South by Southwest and made its way to theaters in August. In October, Wonders was confirmed to join Davidson's new Peacock series, Bupkis. It is unclear what role Wonders may play in the series, which is described as a "fictionalized, heightened version of his own life." Kardashian is one of his famous flings, but he has also enjoyed relationships with Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, and Phoebe Dynevor. It seems the costars' relationship began after Emily Ratajkowski split from him. A few months after Davidson ended his nine-month relationship with Kardashian, he began dating the model. In the days leading up to their breakup, he was already frequenting Brooklyn Whole Foods and New York Rangers games with Wonders.