Pete Davidson and Julia Fox Starred in Bizarre Photoshoot Together Before Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Romances

It looks like Kanye West’s new boo and Kim Kardashian’s bae have their own history. Kardashian is currently frolicking around with SNL. The pair have been seen at restaurants, holding hands in public, and even recently took a vacation together to the Bahamas. Despite West, now known as Ye, and his very recent pleas to get Kardashian back, he’s seemingly moving on as well as he is currently wooing model and actress Julia Fox with a new wardrobe and a surprise photoshoot. But just as most Kardashian romances, they somehow all connect.

E! News reports that Davidson and Fox appeared alongside one another at a 2019 Paper Magazine photoshoot. The shoot, shot by 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, feature Davidson as a tattooed Ken doll opposite of Fox’s Barbie persona. In the accompanying article of the Suicide Squad star, Davidson noted that she initially “threw out a Ken Doll concept” during a brainstorming session for the photoshoot, but Davidson “challenged me to go darker, something that leaned into his struggle with depression, which he has been admirably public about.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dorfman explained that Fox was “the perfect outer-borough Barbie to Pete’s Ken.” Fox appeared in the 2019 thriller Uncut Gems, a movie that was produced by the 28-year-old Sebastian Bear-McClard. Kardashian and Davidson have been dating since last fall after the KKW Beauty founder made her SNL debut. Ye and Fox ignited dating rumors when they were spotted having dinner in Miami on New Year’s Day.

In a conversation with Interview Magazine, Fox revealed that she met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and she felt an “instant connection.” From there, Ye took her to see a stage play, Slave, and they headed to dinner at her favorite restaurant where the DONDA rapper directed a photoshoot for her while everyone dined. She says she’s looking forward to continuing their romance.