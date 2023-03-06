Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Reportedly Involved in Car Crash

Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills, California Saturday night. According to reports, the comedian and the actress were not injured in the incident, which occurred in the 600 block of Rodeo Drive at around 11 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement sources confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

Details of the accident remain unclear. According to TMZ, which was the first to report the news, Davidson was driving a Mercedes "at a high rate of speed through" when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over the curb and hit a fire hydrant before ultimately running into the side of a nearby house. Sources confirmed to the outlet that the vehicle struck the house and caused damage, but neither Davidson and Wonders, nor anybody in the home, were injured in the crash.

Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills police confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to a crash report Saturday night. Although Coulter confirmed that Davidson was in the car, he did not state whether that Saturday Night Live alum was driving. Coulter also did not say whether Wonders was a passenger. Coulter did confirm that a police report was taken for city property damage. Further information regarding the crash is not known, though TMZ reported that drugs and alcohol are not suspected. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The scary Saturday crash comes just a few months after Davidson and Wonders first sparked romance rumors. The pair first met as co-stars in the horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies, and in December, they were spotted together alongside castmate Rachel Sennott at a New York Rangers game. The pair were again seen together on Jan. 9 at a Brooklyn restaurant, and things seemed to heat up in the following days, as Davidson and Wonders were spotted kissing at Universal Studios Hollywood. That same month, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot.... They're both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural." A separate source told PEOPLE, "Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun," adding, "It doesn't seem like a long-term thing, though." Wonders is set to appear in Davidson's upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis, which is set to premiere this year.