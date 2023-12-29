Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Walker Splits From Husband After 2-Year Marriage

Meadow Walker, the late and beloved Paul Walker's daughter, has announced she is separating from her husband, Louis Thornton-Allen. "After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate. This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other," the statement read on Instagram. She captioned the statement: "Nothing but love and respect for you!!❤️ You are amazing, love you!" The estranged pair wed in 2021 on a beach in the Dominican Republic Paul's Fast & Furious costars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster were in attendance. Diesel is Meadow's godfather. To commemorate the special day, in a black-and-white video posted of the nuptials, it was revealed he walked her down the aisle and stood next to her as Brewster, 43, hugged her. It's unclear what contributed to their split.

Just a day before news of the split was released, Meadow shared an Instagram vacation carousel post captioned, "Australia Forever." In one of the clips, the 25-year-old was smiling as she fed a group of baby kangaroos. Another shot displayed her laughing and posing during a round of crazy golf and a further snap showed her taking a selfie with a friend.

Meadow's separation announcement comes after she shared a tribute to Paul on the tenth anniversary of his death in November 2023. In a throwback video posted, Meadow surprised Paul in a tour bus on his birthday. "You just scared the hell out of me. What the hell are you doing? Oh, man!" Paul said in the clip. The pair then shared a hug. The actor died at the age of 40 in a car accident on Nov. 30, 2013.

Meadow's mom is Paul's then-girlfriend, Rebecca Soteros. Meadow grew up in Hawaii with her mom, seeing her dad throughout the year. She later moved back to L.A., where her parents shared custody for a few years until she moved in with Paul full-time. Sadly, he died less than a year later.