Paul Walker's Daughter Just Shared a Devastating Photo

Meadow Walker is continuing to honor her father, the late Paul Walker. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old model took to social media to mark the ninth anniversary of her father's death by sharing a black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Paul bowling together. In the heartbreaking image, the father-daughter duo was caught in a special moment as the actor helped his daughter throw a bowling ball.

Shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers, Walker posted the photo alongside a simple yet devastating caption, writing, "9 years without you. I love you so much my angel." She also paid tribute to her father on her Instagram Story, where she shared the same photo with the caption, "I love you daddy." The posts drew plenty of words of support from Walker's followers, with one person writing, "still can't believe it's been 9 years. He is forever missed. Always in our hearts!" Somebody else commented, "Thinking of you both today. He loved you so much."

Paul died in a single-car crash in Santa Clarita, California on Nov. 30, 2013. He left a charity event in the passenger seat of his 2005 Porsche Carrera GT with his friend Roger Rodas driving. It was later determined that the two were speeding when they hit a concrete lamp post and two trees. The Fast and the Furious franchise star's cause of death was attributed to the trauma of the impact combined with the burns he suffered when the car caught fire. His daughter was just 15 at the time of his passing.

In the years since her father's tragic death, Walker has continued to keep his memory alive. Speaking to Page Six in November, she revealed that she finds comfort in watching her father's movies. She told the outlet, "They always say the first thing you forget about someone is their voice, so I'm fortunate enough to have his voice in many movies. I like to watch [his movies] at night. For me, it brings me joy to talk about him and keep his spirit alive."

Meadow is not the only one keeping Paul's memory alive. On the anniversary of his death, many of the actor's Fast & Furious costar's also paid tribute, with Jordana Brewster reflecting, "when he passed 9 years ago I couldn't reconcile why and how someone so full of life could be taken so suddenly. The best I can do to honor his legacy is to be present, to love and to do good. To spread the joy as only Paul could." Meanwhile, Vin Diesel shared a photo of himself and Paul leaning against a car, captioning the post, "Nine years... Love you and miss you."