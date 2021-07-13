Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Actor

✖

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker seemed to take her relationship public on Instagram on Tuesday. The 22-year-old shared a photo of herself cheek-to-cheek with actor Louis Thornton-Allan, while Allan posted a romantic photo of them together as well. Fans are going wild for this new celebrity couple.

Meadow posted a close-up photo of her and Thornton-Allan sitting close together in the dark, faces pressed together as she cupped his chin in one hand. That was on her Instagram Story, though Thornton-Allan went further with a post directly to his feed where he had his arm around Meadow as they smiled and stared into each others' eyes. He captioned the photo "best friend" with a purple heart emoji, but Meadow clarified their status with a comment reading: "My love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Thornton-Allan (@louisthorntonallan)

"YOU GUYS ARE ADORABLE OMG!!!" one fan wrote. Another added: "This makes me so happy," while a third commented: "you two most beautiful together."

Meadow is followed closely by fans of her late father, and of the Fast & Furious franchise in general. Although she has not appeared in any of the movies herself, Meadow was present at the red carpet premiere for F9 last month. She posted about the big event on Instagram as well.

"20 years... I was 2 years old when the journey began," she wrote. "Blessed to have my fast family by my side. Fast 9 is OUT!"

With a fresh dose of attention on her following that premiere, Meadow went all out with her new relationship announcement. The 22-year-old typically keeps things brief on social media, with posts about her studies, her modeling work or her social life.

Meanwhile, Thornton-Allan is a young actor on the rise in New York City, according to his Backstage profile. He is in the final year of the acting conservatory program at the Stella Adler Acting School, and starred in his first short film Severance this year under director Jessica Raya. He has also starred in one commercial, one modeling campaign and three music videos.

Beyond that, little is known about Thornton-Allan, but fans are eager to find out more. The young actor is now under the scrutiny of perhaps the most family-oriented fandom in the world, and that can be a lot to live up to. For now, the Fast & Furious family are reserving their judgement, with only Jordana Brewster leaving a comment on Meadow's post consisting of a few heart emojis.