Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Sweet Message for Vin Diesel and His Daughter Ahead of 'F9' Release

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker is getting in the family spirit ahead of the new Fast and Furious movie F9. On Saturday, Meadow posted a sweet photo of herself with Vin Diesel and his daughter Hania on Instagram. The caption read simply "family" with a heart emoticon.

The photo was filtered to look grainy in black and white, and it showed Meadow with much longer hair than her more recent posts, indicating that it was a bit of a throwback. Still, it made fans happy to see her embracing Diesel and Hania, who have reportedly treated her like family since Paul Walker's tragic death in 2013. The concept of "found family" is also central to the Fast and Furious series and is often referred to as a kind of meme summarizing the films. In this case, it was fully applicable.

Diesel had the top comment on Meadow's post, writing: "All love, Always..." Fellow Fast and Furious star Ludacris chimed in as well with a prayer-hands emoji. Fans fawned over these interactions, taking solace from the fact that the rest of the cast still treats Meadow like family years after her father's passing.

Walker and Diesel co-starred in the first movie, The Fast and the Furious in 2001. They led the franchise for years as it grew and morphed from a crime drama about street racers with an honor code to a high-stakes heist series with global action movie ambitions. Walker appeared in five out of the first six films in the franchise before his passing.

Walker died in a car crash in November of 2013 while riding in the passenger seat of his own car — a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT. He and driver Roger Rodas crashed into a concrete lamp post in Santa Clarita, California on a street notorious for drifting cars. They were both killed in the crash and the fire that followed.

Walker was just 40 years old, and fans have mourned him ever since. Many are also preoccupied with the fate of his daughter, especially now that she is grown up and active on social media. Meadow is pursuing a career as a model, and she spends a lot of time with Diesel's family. The connection makes fans of the movies happy even from a distance.

They will be even happier in a few weeks when F9 premieres in theaters. The movie is slated for release on June 25, with no plans for an initial home media release now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available.