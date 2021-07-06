'Fast 9' Family Memes Have Social Media in Stitches

The new installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, F9 is here, and it is spawning more memes than ever. The series' heavy emphasis on the power of "family" has inspired fans to imagine how Dom Torretto (Vin Diesel) would have solved conflict in other film franchises. The results are pretty hilarious.

Fast & Furious 9 brings the found family of Torretto and his allies back together for another absurd, car-themed adventure. It pits them against obstacles that no street racer should be equipped to face, which may explain why viewers are making a meme out of it already. At this point, many think that other film heroes could learn a thing or two from Dom, so they're putting him into every movie climax they can think of. These "family memes" have taken over Twitter, and they show no signs of stopping.

The Fast & Furious franchise has never been praised for the depth and nuance of its writing, but its celebration of found family clearly resonates with many viewers. They are having a field day putting Dom and his car into other scenarios to test the limit of this psuedo-magical family power. Here's a look at some of the top F9 memes of the weekend.