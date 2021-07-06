'Fast 9' Family Memes Have Social Media in Stitches
The new installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, F9 is here, and it is spawning more memes than ever. The series' heavy emphasis on the power of "family" has inspired fans to imagine how Dom Torretto (Vin Diesel) would have solved conflict in other film franchises. The results are pretty hilarious.
Fast & Furious 9 brings the found family of Torretto and his allies back together for another absurd, car-themed adventure. It pits them against obstacles that no street racer should be equipped to face, which may explain why viewers are making a meme out of it already. At this point, many think that other film heroes could learn a thing or two from Dom, so they're putting him into every movie climax they can think of. These "family memes" have taken over Twitter, and they show no signs of stopping.
The Fast & Furious franchise has never been praised for the depth and nuance of its writing, but its celebration of found family clearly resonates with many viewers. They are having a field day putting Dom and his car into other scenarios to test the limit of this psuedo-magical family power. Here's a look at some of the top F9 memes of the weekend.
July 6, 2021
One user hit the nail on the head by exchanging Star Wars' "The Force" for F9's "family," highlighting the imprecise nature of this super power. It's hard to describe to the uninitiated, but for those like Dom it's reliable.
Superheroes
Since this Vin Diesel/Fast & Furious/Dom/Family meme is doing so well, here's another one... pic.twitter.com/uYJkMnLQft— Prork (@Prork) July 6, 2021
Over the last decade, Fast & Furious movies have been one of the only things that can compete with super hero movies, but some fans now think Dom Torretto could even improve those. They wondered what their favorite heroes or villains could have accomplished with "family" on their side.
Good Fit
I'm about to send my gf like 20 Dom family memes ending on this one pic.twitter.com/mshxSncjNW— Stanley Williams (@snare_x) July 5, 2021
In some places, the "family" meme format needed to be shoehorned in, but in others it fit with little or no alteration. These were some of the funniest in the burgeoning genre.
Anime
We are brining back the Vin Diesel Family memes, in style pic.twitter.com/TdJXANVfTD— Drugs, Drinks, and Coffee 101 (@AscendedTreason) July 5, 2021
Family > Friendship pic.twitter.com/PU4ExWpA4g— ChaosGiant Memes (@ChaosGiantMemes) July 4, 2021
Anime turned out to be fertile ground for "family" memes, as the universal power of solidarity often sees its heroes through there as well. However, heroes that typically rely on "friendship" in the same way meet their match when Dom arrives.
Meta
LMFAOOOOOOO WHO MADE THIS NEVER WILL TIRE OF VIN DIESEL FAMILY MEME pic.twitter.com/8TsMMac5gM— Euro Trash Barbie (@msdictator) July 6, 2021
Even stories that already rely on a found family motif like The Fellowship of the Ring could be improved by joining forces with Dom's family, creating a bit of a fractal effect in the process.
Salvation
The meme is better than s8— Wael (@Wael13443410) July 6, 2021
Some fans even added Dom to shows and movies that disappointed them, like Game of Thrones Season 8. They found that his familial presence could salvage bad endings.
Vengeful
The Dom Family Meme just elevated to a new level pic.twitter.com/u12o3twxAN— Ohkay! (@UssyBobs) July 5, 2021
Finally, some memes painted Dom as a vengeful figure, exacting justice from those who doubted the power of family.