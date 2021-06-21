Paris Hilton Says She Won't Be a 'Traditional Bride' Ahead of Televised Wedding

✖

Paris Hilton is currently planning her wedding to fiancé Carter Reum, with the two set to wed in a televised ceremony. Hilton recently began filming her new Peacock docu-series, Paris in Love, and told Entertainment Tonight that all of her wedding preparations will be caught on camera.

"We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party," she said, adding that her wedding will be televised. "There's a lot. So I'm really excited to share that with all my fans." The DJ also opened up about what fans can expect from her nuptials, sharing that her wedding will be "something magical and fun." "You know, I'm not your traditional bride," she said, adding that one of her many pets will be involved in her big day. "There has to be my little Chihuahua, Diamond Baby."

Hilton and Reum became engaged in February after over a year of dating. When Hilton was asked how it feels to have Reum's support during this stage of her life, she replied, "You're going to make me cry asking a question like that. I've never met a man like this in my life." She added, "I've never been with someone who loves and supports me so much, and lifts me up, and isn't intimidated. [He] is just my best friend and my prince charming all rolled into one."

"This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things," Hilton told PEOPLE when the couple announced their engagement. "As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm excited for our next chapter."

Reum added, "I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."

Paris in Love will consist of 13 episodes and Hilton told E! News that the series will be an "amazing wedding video to have for the rest of our lives for our kids and our grandkids." The 40-year-old added that she had to convince her "camera-shy" fiancé to take part in the project. "I really respect him for that because in this industry, there's probably a lot of other guys who would love all that. And to have someone who doesn't care about that is just an amazing feeling," she said. "So I've had to really try to convince him to do this. I said, 'You're marrying Paris Hilton, there's obviously going to be cameras around sometimes,' so he understands and he knows it's important to me."