Paris Hilton’s Wedding Registry Has Some Insanely Priced Items, Including $1,200 Candle Holder

Paris Hilton is preparing to wed her fiancé, Carter Reum. In advance of their nuptials, the couple has crafted a very unique wedding registry. Although, as the Bro Bible noted, the registry has some pretty pricey items that just might have you doing a double-take.

Hilton’s wedding registry is full of items that you’d expect a newlywed couple to ask for, including picture frames, silverware, and a vase. However, these aren’t any ordinary items. Many of the items that the couple placed on their registry are going for some hefty amounts. For example, Hilton and Reum have asked for a $370 bread knife, $215 ice tongs, and a $985 porcelain party tray.

Unbelievably, they’re not even the most expensive items on their list. They’re also asking for a $1,200 candle holder, a $3,200 8×10 picture frame, and a $4,885 crystal vase. In total, the registry amounts to nearly $60,000. Bro Bible reported that many of the items have already been purchased by Hilton and Reum’s family and friends in advance of their Nov. 11 wedding date.

Reum popped the question to Hilton in February after over a year of dating. Reum proposed while they were celebrating Hilton’s 40th birthday on a private island. He proposed with a ring designed by Jean Dousset, who is the great-grandson of Louis Cartier. The couple, who knew each other for over a decade before they went on their first date, told PEOPLE that dating during the COVID-19 pandemic “accelerated” their relationship in a positive way. The Simple Life alum said, “As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I’m excited for our next chapter.”

Reum also shared his excitement about marrying Hilton. He told the publication that he was looking forward to seeing how she would tackle being a wife and a mother. The entrepreneur also said that he was thrilled to be able to get to know the “real Paris” during their courtship, telling the outlet, “I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn’t be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner,”