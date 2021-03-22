Orlando Bloom Admits He and Katy Perry Aren't Having 'Enough' Sex

✖

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are nailing their early days parenting daughter Daisy Dove after welcoming the little girl in August, but as any new parent might know, there has been an effect on their love life. In a new Q&A session with The Guardian, the Retaliation actor answered a question about how often he and his fiancée have sex quite candidly, responding simply, "Not enough — we just had a baby, though."

Bloom also named the greatest loves of his life for the publication, listing 10-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, daughter Daisy, his late dog Mighty and "of course, my fiancée." Bloom went into the heartbreaking death of his poodle back in July, saying in the interview that the last time he cried was upon losing him. "He was out of my sight for just seven minutes; he went out on an adventure and didn’t come back, and was taken by a coyote, I think," Bloom shared. "It was awful, really painful; he taught me about love and loyalty, and how the connection between living beings can be."

The Lord of the Rings actor confirmed after an exhaustive search this summer that Mighty's collar had been found, and he was believed to have passed away. "I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing," he wrote on Instagram at the time, revealing he got a tattoo of the pup's name alongside a heart to honor him. "I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the manholes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well."

At the time, Bloom said he felt "grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion," adding that he was sure Mighty was "looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond." Calling his late dog "more than a companion," but a "soul connection for sure," he thanked the dog for being there with him throughout his life.

Bloom has had an even more personal brush with death, he revealed to The Guardian in his latest interview, revealing that at age 20, he fell from a fourth-floor window and broke his back. "For four days they said I’d never walk again, but I had a miraculous recovery," he shared. There have been some side effects from the incident, however, with the actor noting of his least appealing habit, "Since breaking my back I have a problem with my prostate, so I pee a lot, sometimes in nature."