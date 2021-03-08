Katy Perry Hits Hawaiian Beach With Orlando Bloom and Their Daughter Daisy

✖

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been enjoying the sunshine with their 6-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, vacationing in Hawaii since last month. The couple has been photographed multiple times while on the islands, including during a beach day on March 3. Photos from Page Six show Perry wearing a strapless purple swimsuit, at one point throwing her arms up in the air in jubilation.

Bloom was photographed wearing black swim trunks, going for a jog in the sand and performing some stretches. Both Perry and Bloom were also snapped holding their daughter, who was dressed for the sun in a brightly-colored swim outfit and a pink hat. On Sunday night, Bloom traded his swim trunks for a suit for the Critics' Choice Awards, posting a photo of his look on Instagram as well as a video of himself that was interrupted by Perry, who opened a door and told her fiancé that he was "a little overdressed for the beach." "I'm presenting Best Supporting Actress for the Critics' Choice Awards, thanks very much," he told her. "Okay, so I'll meet you down there," Perry said, closing the door.

The family's Hawaiian getaway comes before Perry will return to Hollywood to begin filming the live rounds of American Idol. The show's auditions are currently airing and the upcoming Hollywood round has already been filmed. During a recent interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Perry shared that returning to Idol just months after giving birth to Daisy in August 2020 was "intense." "Of course there's a routine. My daughter is a Virgo and she thrives in routine," the "Smile" singer joked. "But I did start filming American Idol Season 4 after I'd given birth, five weeks later. And I didn't plan that. But it was like, 'Oh, my God!' It was so intense, you know?"

"Giving birth, then going back to work and breastfeeding, like — holy crap! 'This is what women do? Oh my God!'" she added. The new mom also opened up about heading back to work in a series of tweets in September, beginning her message with, "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full-time job."

"Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off …' she's coming from a full time job … of being a mom, lol," she continued. "Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!" Perry concluded, "Part 4. I love my job."