Nikki Garcia Reportedly 'Exploring' Divorce Following Artem Chigvintsev's Domestic Violence Arrest

Divorce is reportedly on the table for Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev and his wife Nikki Garcia. Following Chigvintsev's domestic violence arrest on Aug. 29, sources revealed that Garcia "is exploring her options" and reportedly looking for a divorce lawyer.

The couple have been married for since 2022 after first meeting in 2017 when they were paired together for Dancing With the Stars Season 25. They share 4-year-old son Matteo Artemovich. While the couple "had been super happy in their relationship for a while," even celebrating their wedding anniversary with poignant messages just days before Chigvintsev's arrest, a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight revealed that "recently things have become tumultuous and they have been butting heads."⁠

"Their travel and work schedules have forced them to spend time apart. Not having as much quality time together definitely drove a wedge between them and took a toll on their relationship," the source said. "They support the same things, love hard, and fell for each other fast, but with that, things can also turn the other way...Artem has been trying to make it up to Nikki and get her back since, but she is exploring her options, including divorce."⁠

Garcia signaled a possible end in their relationship on Saturday when she was seen boarding a private plane in Oakland, California. She was not wearing her wedding ring. She kept her ring finger vacant on Monday when she hosted Netflix's live hot dog eating contest, Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef.

While neither Chigvintsev nor Garcia have commented on the current state of their relationship, sources told TMZ that the pair are currently living apart from one another. Chigvintsev is reportedly staying at a friend's house while Garcia remains at the couple's home with their son. TMZ also reported that Garcia has been making calls to attorneys since Friday with the intent to file for divorce.

The reported unrest in their relationship comes amid Chigvintsev's recent arrest. The DWTS pro was taken into police custody in Napa, California on charges of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant after Chigvintsev dialed 911 requesting medical assistance. During the call, he alleged that Garcia threw footwear at him, but officers who arrived at the scene reportedly found enough evidence to arrest Chigvintsev, who was later released after posting a $25,000 bail. The case has been referred to the Napa County District Attorney's Office, "and is currently under review," the Napa County DA confirmed to ET.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org or by texting "START" to 88788.