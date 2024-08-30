Nikki Garcia's Rep Issues Statement After Her Husband Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest

Nikki Garcia, former WWE superstar previously known as Nikki Bella, has broken her silence following the arrest of her husband, Dancing With the Stars professional Artem Chigvintsev. The statement comes in the wake of Chigvintsev's arrest on domestic violence charges on Aug. 29. A spokesperson for Garcia addressed the situation, telling Us Weekly on Friday, Aug. 30, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

According to jail records examined by Us Weekly, Chigvintsev was apprehended in Napa County, California. The charges fall under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, which pertains to inflicting injury on a spouse, cohabitant, or co-parent. The severity of the offense can range from a misdemeanor to a felony, with potential consequences including up to four years in state prison and a maximum fine of $6,000 for a felony conviction.

The arrest occurred just days after the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Both Chigvintsev and Garcia had shared heartfelt messages on social media to mark the occasion. Chigvintsev wrote on Instagram, "Happy anniversary my love, can't see my life without you. You are my everything."

Garcia's post was equally sentimental, quoting Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" and reflecting on the early days of their relationship. She wrote, "This song is our love story. I'll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that's when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!"

The couple's journey began during the 25th season of Dancing With the Stars in 2017, where they were partnered together. At the time, Garcia was engaged to fellow wrestler John Cena. Following her split from Cena, Garcia and Chigvintsev's relationship blossomed, leading to the birth of their son Matteo in July 2020 and their wedding in France two years later.

In light of the arrest, multiple media outlets have reported that Chigvintsev will not be returning for the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars. This development marks a significant shift in the dancer's career, which has been closely intertwined with the popular show.