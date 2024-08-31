Nikki Garcia Ditches Wedding Ring in First Public Outing Since Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest

Following the recent domestic violence arrest of her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, former WWE star Nikki Garcia was observed sans wedding ring as she was leaving Oakland. Garcia, sporting a wide smile and a low-brimmed hat, was captured boarding a private plane alongside a female friend. Speculation suggests her destination was Las Vegas, where she is slated to co-host Netflix's live culinary spectacle, Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, scheduled for Monday, according to TMZ.

The public appearance comes on the heels of a tumultuous week for the couple. On Thursday morning, law enforcement arrested Chigvintsev in Napa, California, on charges of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. The incident unfolded when the Dancing with the Stars pro dialed 911 requesting medical assistance, later retracting the request. During the call, Chigvintsev alleged that Garcia had hurled footwear at him.

Authorities arrived at the scene approximately an hour after the initial call, despite the couple being physically separated at the time of the emergency dispatch. Chigvintsev was taken into custody but later released after posting a $25,000 bail.

For those familiar with the couple's dynamics, the arrest didn't come as a complete surprise. Insiders close to Garcia and Chigvintsev have described their relationship as "volatile" for an extended period leading up to this incident. Sources informed TMZ that while the arrest was "shocking," it wasn't entirely unexpected given the history of their tumultuous union.

The couple's relationship began in 2017 when they met on the set of Dancing With The Stars. They tied the knot in 2022 and are parents to a 4-year-old son, Matteo Artemovich. Mere days before the arrest, Garcia had taken to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary, sharing a poignant message alongside a video set to "Can't Help Falling In Love."

"This song encapsulates our love story. I vividly recall the moment I sought guidance about Artem from Jesus, engaging in a conversation with Him and God. My emotions seemed premature, and everything appeared to be unfolding too rapidly," Garcia wrote. "Then this melody began playing, and I realized I was falling for him, and it was all destined to be."

However, beneath the surface of their public displays of affection, the couple has grappled with significant challenges. In 2020, Garcia disclosed on The Bellas Podcast that Chigvintsev had battled depression after being cut from Dancing With The Stars.

"The past year proved immensely challenging for him and strained our relationship. Artem was grappling with depression," she revealed per USA Today. "Being cut from the show deeply affected him, and he struggled to move past it. Just as he secured a new opportunity before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he lost it, reigniting his depression about not being part of 'Dancing With The Stars.'"

The couple's relationship has been marked by ups and downs since its inception. They've been open about seeking couples therapy to address communication issues, particularly concerning the way Chigvintsev spoke to Garcia, per The Blast.

In light of the recent events, former Dancing With The Stars colleague Cheryl Burke expressed her disbelief. "The concepts of domestic violence and Artem don't align in my mind," Burke stated via the outlet. "Artem is someone I've known for years; we even shared a home with my family in the Bay Area. This news is emotionally challenging for me because he's family, and I'm at a loss for words. I simply hope everyone involved is okay."

As the legal proceedings unfold, the Napa County Sheriff's Department has released Chigvintsev's mugshot and provided details about the domestic violence call they received from Yountville at approximately 10 a.m. on the day of the incident. Deputies responded promptly and apprehended Chigvintsev, who "did not resist arrest." He was subsequently transported to Napa County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence before being released on bail.

The presence of a child during the incident, presumably their son Matteo, adds another layer to the situation. Given Garcia's previous statements about motherhood, she said, "It's a lifelong dream of mine," when talking to People Magazine about her pregnancy. "I can't fathom a life without being a mother and experiencing the miracle of life and raising a child. My family-oriented nature makes it impossible to imagine not having that family life."