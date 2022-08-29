Nikki Bella and 'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Get Married in Paris

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are officially married. The WWE Hall of Famer and Total Bellas star announced on Instagram she and the Dancing with the Stars alum tied the knot in Paris. In the Instagram post, Bella shared two pictures, one of their wedding rings and another of the couple posing in front of the Eifel Tower.

"We said I DO, can't wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, Nikki Bella Says I Do, premieres on [E!]," Bella wrote in the Instagram post. The series will give fans an exclusive look into Bella and Chigvintsev's big day and will premiere early next year, according to E! News.

In 2019, Bella and Chigvintsev began dating. However, the two first met in 2017 when they competed in Dancing with the Stars. At that time, Bella was dating WWE Superstar and actor John Cena and the two were engaged. But Bella and Cena called things off weeks before their May wedding in 2018.

Bella and Chigvintsev announced their engagement in January 2020 and then announced they are expecting their first child, Matteo, who was born on July 31 of that year. "Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say 'I do,' I want to make sure it's forever," Bella said on the E! News show Daily Pop. "I know there are things that Artem wants too—like he really wants his parents there—but also, overall, I don't want my son to go through a divorce."

Bella spoke to PEOPLE in 2020 and revealed how great of a father Chigvintsev is. "I was like, 'We need to plan our wedding. I need to lock this s— in.' But it just melted me," she said. "I could just tell in that moment that he was going to be such an amazing father. You rarely see that side of men. So when you see them just let go and be so emotional while they're holding something you love so much is the best feeling ever. Huge turn-on."

Earlier this year, Bella explained to PEOPLE why she wasn't in a rush to get married. "I think being a reality star for seven years, I took people on such a journey that they still have, like, input about my life," she said. "So at times, I get into that mode where I feel like I have to defend it because I'll see people say all these things online and make it a negative. I'm like, it's not a negative."