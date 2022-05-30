Nicole Kidman Surprises Husband Keith Urban Onstage for a Touching Moment

✖

Keith Urban just had the cutest on-stage interaction with wife Nicole Kidman as the Oscar winner made a surprise appearance during his Las Vegas concert on May 28. While the "Wild Hearts" singer performed at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace, Kidman joined him on stage for a sweet moment that had fans sounding off on Instagram.

In a video of the moment Urban shared on his social media, Kidman shyly gives her husband of almost 16 years a hug and kiss during a break from his performance, saying into the microphone when prompted simply, "Hi." Urban jokingly asks, "What's your name? Where are you from?" eliciting a laugh from the Big Little Lies star, who answers sweetly, "Nicole Urban." Urban responds, "Oh cool!" earning a laugh from the crowd.

Kidman wasn't on stage to perform alongside her husband, however. "I want to get your jacket," she tells the country star. "You put it on the floor and I'm worried..." As Kidman, who shares Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11, with Urban, began searching for the jacket, the "Somebody Like You" singer takes the opportunity to joke about his wife.

"She literally said, 'Don't lose that jacket,'" he teases. "And I'm like, 'How am I gonna lose the jacket?'" Kidman was right, however, and the jacket was missing. "It's gone!" Keith exclaims. "See, look! You jinxed it." After looking a bit more, the blazer is then returned to its owner, and Kidman makes her exit off the stage, waving goodbye to fans. Urban closes out the clip by noting into the microphone, "Just a Saturday night in Las Vegas!"

Urban's followers loved the sweet moment between the two, with singer Guy Sebastian joking in the comments, "You're so kind to your fans!" Another Instagram user commented, "I'm so so happy that these two found each other! Watch them and you will what true love looks like," as a third noted, "Y'all are so cute!! Love this!!"

Kidman and Urban have appeared on stage a number of times together. In September, the Being the Ricardos star signed her husband's guitar during his performance at Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising benefit concert in Nashville, Tennessee, which was later auctioned off to support people impacted by Tennessee's 2021 flash flooding.