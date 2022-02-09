Keith Urban Has Sweet Message for Nicole Kidman After Her Oscar Nomination

Keith Urban congratulated his wife Nicole Kidman after she received an Oscar nomination for her work on Amazon’s Being the Ricardos. “CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl! SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role,” Urban tweeted on Wednesday, sharing a photo of a facetime call with his wife dressed as the female comedian. “Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always,” he said.

Kidman celebrated her nomination with a statement as well. “WOW! I’m so overwhelmed! Just having breakfast with my family when the nominations came in. What a beautiful way to find out! I share this with them, Javier, JK, Nina and with ALL the cast and Aaron Sorkin, as this is ours together,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight. “This was the hardest role I’ve ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated. And to Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr, thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother,” she continued, before adding “Lucille Ball is one of Hollywood’s greatest icons. She was ahead of her time. From actress to producer to studio head, mother and wife, she’s an extraordinary inspiration! Thank you Lucille Ball. And to everyone who worked on this film both in front of and behind the camera during, our passionate and hardworking crew, Amazon, Todd Black, Aaron Sorkin, this nomination is ours to share!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl! SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always ❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/cjjoCG3YYU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 8, 2022

Despite her obvious success encapsulating the star, the actress previously revealed that she almost said no to the gig due to the anxiety she felt around it. “I wasn’t initially [anxious],” Kidman said on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “Initially it’s like, Aaron Sorkin wrote this screenplay that you read and you cannot put down. And I say to people, ‘If you can get your hands on this screenplay, read it, because it’s such a good read.’ It’s as good as a great novel.”

She added, “When the reality of playing her hit me, I went, ‘What have I said yes to?’ To which I then went, ‘Oh no, I’m not right. Everyone thinks I’m not right, so I’m going to try to sidestep this.’”