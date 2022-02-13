Nicole Kidman’s Kids Kept Her Ego in Check After Lucille Ball Oscar Nomination

Nicole Kidman earned her fifth Oscar nomination (with a win for The Hours in 2003) ffor her performance as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, and while it’s still exciting for the actress, her kids were not impressed. Kidman shares two daughters, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11, with her husband Keith Urban, and the actress explained on The View that they didn’t care much about fanfare.

“We’d come back from Australia,” Kidman explained. “We were jet-lagged. My kids, my husband and I were having breakfast. I thought the next morning was when they were announcing the nominations, so I was not aware. Suddenly, I get a FaceTime call and my kids [say], ‘Your phone is going. Someone is FaceTiming you, mum.”

Fresh off her best actress Oscar nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in #BeingTheRicardos, Nicole Kidman tells #TheView about the moment she found out: "I literally started crying!"



"There's so much emotion attached to it that I didn't realize I was carrying." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zMNZvwBptP — The View (@TheView) February 10, 2022

“And I pick it up and they go ‘You’ve just been nominated for an Oscar. I’m like ‘What?!’ and I literally started crying,” she continued. “There’s so much emotion attached to it that I didn’t realize I was carrying. Tears were coming down [my face].” However, her daughters were quick to remind her about the day-to-day duties. “My kids are looking at me like, ‘Wow, congrats, mum. Anyway, we’re gonna be late. We gotta get going,” Kidman joked.

Luckily, Urban was more encouraging. “CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl! SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role,” Urban tweeted on Wednesday, sharing a photo of a facetime call with his wife dressed as the female comedian. “Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always,” he said.

Kidman celebrated her nomination with a statement as well. “WOW! I’m so overwhelmed! Just having breakfast with my family when the nominations came in. What a beautiful way to find out! I share this with them, Javier, JK, Nina and with ALL the cast and Aaron Sorkin, as this is ours together,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight. “This was the hardest role I’ve ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated. And to Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr, thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother,” she continued, before adding “Lucille Ball is one of Hollywood’s greatest icons. She was ahead of her time. From actress to producer to studio head, mother and wife, she’s an extraordinary inspiration! Thank you Lucille Ball. And to everyone who worked on this film both in front of and behind the camera during, our passionate and hardworking crew, Amazon, Todd Black, Aaron Sorkin, this nomination is ours to share!”