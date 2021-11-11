CMA Awards: Nicole Kidman Flashes Her Abs in Cutout Dress on Red Carpet With Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman attended the CMA Awards with her husband Keith Urban, and the actress donned a cutout dress that flashed a peek at her toned abs. For the big country music event, Kidman sported a sleek black dress with one sleeve and section removed in the center and side, which showed off her physique. She also wore a tall pair of black high heels to match. As for Urban, he rocked a pair of jeans and a black graphic t-shirt, with a silver jacket and some black boot-style shoes.

Kidman will soon be seen with a wildly different look from her CMA Awards apparel, as she is starring as red-headed comedy icon Lucille Ball in a new drama film titled Being the Ricardos. Co-starring with Kidman in the film is Javier Bardem, who will play Desi Arnaz, Ball’s husband both on-screen and off. The film “takes place over the course of a week” during the production of the couple’s classic sitcom, I Love Lucy, and fins Ball and Arnaz encountering “a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Being the Ricardos is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, who is an acclaimed screenwriter and filmmaker, having received numerous awards from other biographical-based films such as The Social Network, Moneyball, Steve Jobs, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Notably, Being the Ricardos is not considered to be an official biopic, rather, it is a fictional story set during Ball and Arnez’s real life. The film is being produced at Amazon Studios, which could mean that it will land on Amazon Prime before streaming anywhere else, but that is merely speculative at this point.

In a previous interview with Variety, Kidman spoke about taking on the task of portraying Ball, and revealed that she was excited to get the offer. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to give it a go,’” she said. “With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier … that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best — see if I can do it.”

Kidman went on to reveal that she has been prepping for the role by watching lots of old I Love Lucy episodes. “I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her,” she told the outlet. “She’s an amazing woman. I’m very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he’s interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it’s so rich. I didn’t know any of this.” Being the Ricardos opens in theaters on Dec. 10. It will make its Amazon Prime debut just 11 days later, on Dec. 21.