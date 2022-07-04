Netflix Comedian Reveals He Got Married: 'Most Memorable Day of My Life'

Congratulations are in order for Kenny Sebastian. The stand-up comedian, who has starred in a number of Netflix original comedy specials, is a married man after he quietly married girlfriend Tracy Alison earlier this year. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa, India in January 2022.

Sebastian shared the exciting news of his marriage with his followers on Instagram on Jan. 17. Sharing several first-look images from their big day, the comedian sweetly wrote, "Tracy is home." He went on to announce, "just wanted to update my sweet insta followers that I have got married and it was the most memorable day of my life." On her own account, Alison, a dentist, shared the adorable moment her husband first saw her in her wedding dress, writing, "when Ken saw me for the first time in my wedding dress, we ended up giggling with excitement and then eventually got super emotional once we exchanged our vows."

Alison shared further glimpses of the day in a second post. Reflecting on their wedding, the bride called it "one of the most fun and heartwarming days of our lives." She shared that she and Sebastian "ad the best time dancing the night away. Still reliving it even though it's already been a week!" Flash forward several weeks, and Sebastian in April shared a teaser for their wedding video, which captured the special moments as the bride and groom prepared to say "I do" as well as their vows and other moments from the day.

According to The Indian Express, prior to their marriage, the couple had been kept their relationship private. They said "I do" in front of an audience that included Prashasti Singh, Sumukhi Suresh, Kanan Gill, Biswa Kalyan Rath, and Aakash Gupta, who congratulated the couple on social media by writing, "Mr Handsome Sebastian." Fans were also eager to send their congratulations, with one person commenting on Sebastian's post, "Congratulations Kenny. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!"

Sebastian is a stand-up comedian, musician, and filmmaker who first found success through a YouTube channel that broadcast clips of his stand-up shows, devotional song covers, and original skits. He has starred in a number of Netflix original comedy specials, including Best of Stand-Up 2020 and Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room, among several others.