'Real Housewives of Orange County': Original Cast Member Just Got Married

Jo De La Rosa and Taran Gray are officially married. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 41, and her musical theater composer husband, 36, tied the knot Saturday in a romantic backyard ceremony at a friend's home in Los Angeles' Palos Verdes Estates that was "pure magic," reports PEOPLE.

"It was pure magic," De La Rosa told the outlet. "It's going to take us a long time to come down to earth. It was truly a dream come true!" Among the 90 guests were fellow RHOC alum Jeana Keough and Alexis Bellino. "We've been through something special that really bonds us," De La Rosa said of inviting her fellow former Housewives.

"Jeana continues to be a staple in my life and somebody I've always looked to for advice. I call her Mama Jeana because she's been like a second mom," she continued. "And Alexis, even though we were not on the same season, we grew close off-camera and always have the best time together." The bride noted, "They're both people who have stayed so grounded despite the fame and it was so nice to have a mini-reunion with them – without those cameras and questions from Andy Cohen!"

De La Rosa and Gray met on Hinge in June 2020, dating virtually amid the pandemic before meeting in person three months later. On July 31, 2021, Gray popped the question, and the couple told PEOPLE that their relationship came into their lives at the perfect time. "I waited my whole life for Taran, and he's so much more than I could have ever prayed for. He's everything I didn't even know that I needed," De La Rosa gushed. "He's the most incredible man and has the most amazing heart. He's so thoughtful and makes me feel so taken care of, yet we're a team through and through and I feel like we're equal partners. And he's fun – I'd dated older guys before, no names mentioned, and a lot of the times I felt like I was a dating a dad. Taran matches my energy. He embraces and enjoys life in the same ways that I do, and I'm so grateful for that. I really feel I found the love of my life."