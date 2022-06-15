'Sons of Anarchy' Alum Ron Perlman Just Got Married

✖

Ron Perlman is a married man once again. On Tuesday, the Sons of Anarchy alum revealed that he wed Allison Dunbar in a low-key ceremony. This is the second marriage for Perlman, who announced his split from Opal Stone Perlman, to whom he was married for almost 40 years.

In a short video set to Frank Sinatra's "You Make Me Feel So Young," Perlman and Dunbar can be seen dancing along to the music. The pair, dressed in their wedding day best, sway to the tunes as they share a sweet embrace. Dunbar captioned the post by writing that the couple pulled a "Kravis before it was a thing" in reference to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's recent wedding celebrations. Elsewhere in her caption, she thanked Cydney and Dallas from the company Stone Cold Fox for finding her "dream" wedding dress.

Based on the accounts that Dunbar tagged, you can glean one major detail about their wedding. She tagged Palazzo Margherita, indicating that the pair likely exchanged vows while on a trip to Italy. Dunbar also included a range of hashtags including "#italianholiday" and "#ladolcevita" in regards to their special day.

While it was previously reported that Perlman and Dunbar were engaged, they did not confirm the news until late January. At the time, Dunbar posted an Instagram video and included a caption in which she referred to Perlman as her "fiancé." In October 2020, TMZ reported that the pair were set to wed. Amidst his divorce from Stone Perlman, Perlman asked for a bifurcation of his divorce so that he could be declared legally single. The actor also asked for the divorce proceedings to move along so that he could marry Dunbar.

Perlman and Dunbar, who previously starred on StartUp together, were first linked in 2018. They later sparked romance rumors in May 2019, months before Perlman filed for divorce from his ex-wife. The Hellboy star filed for divorce from Stone Perlman, with whom he shares two adult children, in November 2019 after 38 years of marriage and listed the separation date as May 2019. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and Stone Perlman, in turn, filed her own measure for divorce and cited the same reason. They were able to settle the terms of their divorce in October 2021.