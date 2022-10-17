Savannah Sellers is a married woman! Five years after first meeting at The Spaniard in New York City, the NBC News correspondent tied the knot to fiancé Alex Yaraghi in an intimate ceremony at Villa Corsini in Tuscany, Italy on Sept. 16.

"We got married in a Tuscan garden with a truly breathtaking view. We wrote our own vows, and hearing Alex's in that setting, with our friends and family laughing and crying with us, was indescribable. As soon as we kissed, Prosecco was sabered and the party began!" Sellers told Today at the time, adding that she and her husband "wanted to give everyone the experience of a lifetime. We were so grateful people traveled so far, and we wanted to make it incredibly special! We didn't tell anyone the exact location of the wedding beforehand – just where to be and when to get picked up. It gave things a fun element of surprise!"

For their big day, Sellers wore a stunning wrote a stunning white mermaid gown by Carolina Herrera, the NBC correspondent telling PEOPLE, "I normally wear, very embellished, floral, beaded, crazy patterns every day on my show. But ultimately I ended up wearing something that was kind of what I always thought I would wear. Something quite simple and classic, but that felt formal enough for the environment that we were in." Sellers completed her wedding day look with emerald studs, Today reported. For his part, Yaraghi looked dapper in a black tux.

After exchanging vows in front of 150 guests, the couple celebrated their nuptials with family and friends in a gilded, hand-painted grand hall, with the newlyweds entering the room to a mix that started with Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" and transitioned into "Empire State Of Mind" by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys. Sells told Today, "One of my favorite parts of the day, and now one of my most cherished memories, was our candlelit dinner. We made dinner very intentional and separate from the dancing portion of the evening. We served three courses of what everyone wants when they're in Italy: pasta!"

Their big day came exactly five years after Sellers and Yaraghi first met, with Sellers sharing, "We met on Sept. 16, 2017 at a bar in the West Village of Manhattan. "And we got married on Sept. 16, 2022 in the Tuscan hills. It was meant to be!" The couple became engaged in June 2021.