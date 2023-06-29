Major MTV Reality Show Could Be Canceled

A popular MTV series is believed to have been canceled by its fans. One of the main cast members dropped a big hint on social media, prompting a flurry of speculation. A recent Instagram post by Siesta Key star Juliette Porter ignited the rumors, according to The Sun. She discussed that she was going to co-host a free training that would allow those interested in learning how to get paid brand deals to get the chance to learn. She also noted, "Now that I'm no longer on a reality show (for now)..."Her remarks sparked a discussion on a subreddit about Siesta Key in which fans weighed in.

One Reddit user asked, "Is Siesta Key Over?" "I took it as her lowkey confirming the show is over, but she may not be able to outright say it's been officially cancelled before the network does," said a second. A third pointed commented: "I was pretty sure the way the ended the last season, that everyone was moving on to 'other' things… meaning the show was done, and people besides Sam- needed to obviously supplement in other ways!!!! But I definitely took season 5, as the shows finale." "It's for sure over. It's been 6+ months since the last season and we would've known it was coming back by now," wrote another. A fifth replied, "And with no reunion. So I felt it was obviously over."

In 2017, Siesta Key debuted on MTV and has since become a hit for the network and has aired for five seasons since its premiere. Throughout the series, a group of young adults experiences love, heartbreak, and friendship with each other. During the first three seasons of Siesta Key, one of the main characters was Alex Kompothecras, a character who lived in a huge house in the Florida town of Siesta Key where everyone gathered to have a good time. A central theme for the show is his love life, both in the past and in the present, as well as his relationships with past flames. In addition to his complicated friendship with his ex-girlfriend, Madison Hausburg, Kompothecras has also had a very rocky relationship with Juliette over the years. In the course of the series, Kompothecras departed from the show due to the fact that he was terminated as of June 2020. Due to his past alleged racist behaviors on social media, he was fired from the series as a result.