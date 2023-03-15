Couple Marries After Finding Love on MTV

Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry, who met on the MTV series Siesta Key, tied the knot earlier this month. The reality TV stars shared videos and photos on their Instagram pages from the wedding. They got engaged in November 2021, with Miller, 27, proposing in front of a banner reading, "Marry me."

Miller and Quesenberry, 21, chronicled their big day on social media, taking fans behind the scenes, notes PEOPLE. One of Miller's Instagram Story posts showed off their matching wedding rings with her hand placed on his. Miller also published a clip with his co-star Will Gray and other groomsmen singing before he walked down the aisle. Chloe Trautman and Brandon Gomes, who also starred in Siesta Key, were at the wedding as well.

Quesenberry showed off a bridal suite with her bridesmaids, who wore pastel pink and purple-toned gowns. Her wedding gown was an off-the-shoulder mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline and sheer, long sleeves. Quesenberry wore a shorter version of the dress later in the day.

The couple posted several photos that are still up for fans. "They say that the world was built for two," they captioned one post. "Heaven is a place on earth with you," Quesenberry captioned one post from March 4 that featured black and white pictures from the ceremony. After the wedding, they jetted off to London and Paris for their honeymoon. "From Paris with love," Miller captioned a March 14 post, adding a video of the couple kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Miller and Quesenberry got engaged in November 2021 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Miller shared the news by publishing a lengthy note to Queseberry. "We've been through so much together which has made it feel like a lifetime already but guess what that's exactly what we get to do," Miller wrote in part. "I truly love every single thing about you & never could imagine life without you. You make me a better person every single day bringing out the best version of myself. I thank you for that Kenna."

"I send you a voice memo every morning bright [and] early when I wake for my training that always starts [off] me with me saying hello my love, best friend, future fiancé, & future wife," Miller continued. "I can't wait to make you my wife next but for now I'm blessed & excited for this next chapter that we get to create so many more memories together."

Siesta Key is an MTV series that debuted in July 2017 and ended in January. Miller was a main cast member during the show's first four seasons, which were filmed in Sarasota, Florida. Quesenberry joined the show in Season 4. The show moved to Miami for its fifth season. The first three seasons are streaming on Paramount+.