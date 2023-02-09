'Mr. Robot' Star's Partner Files for Divorce

Mr. Robot star Carly Chaikin and her husband, television producer Ryan Bunnell, have called it quits. Bunnell reportedly filed for divorce after just over a year of marriage. The two dated for years and got engaged in September 2018. They married in November 2021.

Bunnell filed the petition for divorce, listing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. It is unclear if they will pay spousal support or how they will split their properties. They both live in Los Angeles and do not have any children together.

Chaikin, 32, announced her and Bunnell's engagement on Sept. 3, 2018. On Nov. 10, 2021, she announced on Twitter that the two were married. "Dream wedding and dream dress," she captioned the photo of the couple. She wore a custom Alon Livné wedding dress.

Chaikin started her career in movies, appearing in the 2010 movie The Last Song with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. In 2011, she scored a breakout role as Dalia Royce on ABC's underrated comedy Suburgatory. Her performance in the series earned her a Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nomination at the 2013 Critics' Choice Television Awards.

After Suburgatory wrapped, Chaiken was cast as programmer Darlene Anderson in Mr. Robot. Her character is the younger sister of Rami Malek's Elliot Anderson. The series also starred Christian Slater as Mr. Robot, who was later revealed to be Elliot's father. Mr. Robot was created by Sam Esmail and aired on USA Network from 2015 to 2019. The show won three Primetime Emmys, including one for Malik's performance.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Slater said he remains in contact with his Mr. Robot co-stars. "It was a very special time, and it was a very special show. What's nice is that we're all still friends. Rami, Sam, Carly [Chaikin] and I still get together and hang out," he said. "We'll spend New Year's together and do things like that. So, some nice friendships and bonds happened as a result of that show."

Chaikin recently starred in an episode of Into the Dark and the movie Daniel's Gotta Die, which featured Bob Saget's final film performance. In 2021, Chaiken signed on to star in a new series called Messy for Miramax TV, reports Variety. Chaikin wrote the project, which centers on a mother and daughter who organize homes for a living even though their own lives are a mess. Bunnell is a television producer and director whose credits include Lego Masters, Ellen's Next Great Designer, Making the Cut, and MasterChef USA.