‘Mr. Robot’ Fans Losing It Over Series Finale

Fans are losing it following the Mr. Robot series finale Sunday night. After debuting in 2015 and racking up a number of accolades, the Rami Malek-led series, which follows a hacker who is recruited by Christian Slater’s Mr. Robot to join the “hacktivist” group, officially ended its run on USA Network, and the as the closing credits rolled, fans flocked to social media with emotional farewells.

“[Mr. Robot] is by far….. BY FAR one of the best BEST shows that has existed!” wrote one fan. “Fantastic cinematography, amazing acting, beautiful music, and fantastic storytelling. One of the most underrated shows that deserves more support then ever before! Sam Esmail and Rami Malek. Thanks you!”

“10/10 [Mr. Robot] is the greatest tv show ever. I’m so glad to have invested my time in this masterpiece,” another shared.

“This right here is the most beautiful and the absolute best TV show ever created,” tweeted another. “It didn’t have any unnecessary filler episodes or plots or just overstaying it’s welcome or anything like that. A complete and clear start, middle and end. Damn what a show.”

“[Mr. Robot] solidified itself as one of the greatest shows ever created. Someday it’ll get the respect it deserves,” another commented. “Until then, Goodbye, friend.”

“you hear that? that’s the sound of me absolutely sobbing over this masterpiece of a series [Mr. Robot],” wrote one viewer.

“And that.. was [Mr. Robot]. and that’s how you end a f–ing show,” another reacted to the finale.

After debuting in June of 2015 to critical acclaim and winning the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series in 2016, it was announced in August of 2018 that the series would be coming to an end following its fourth season.

“When I first created the world of Mr. Robot, I thought it would be a niche television series with a small, cult following,” series creator Sam Esmail said in a statement at the time. “Over the past three years, it has become so much more, and I am continually humbled by the show’s recognition and by the amazing cast and crew that work tirelessly to help bring my vision to life.”

“Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion — and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here,” he added. “Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn’t want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending.”

“Therefore, season four will serve as the final chapter of the Mr. Robot story,” Esmail concluded. “To fans of the show: thank you for the past three years, and I can’t wait to share this exciting final season with you.”

Along with Malek and Slater, the series also stars Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Bobby Cannavale, and BD Wong.