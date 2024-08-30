Miranda Lambert Facing Tension in Her Marriage, Report Claims

Miranda Lambert is reportedly "stressed over her marriage" to Brendan McLoughlin. More than five years after tying the knot, the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer, 40, has "insecurities" in her relationship after her husband was captured on video dancing with other women at her Nashville bar, a source told In Touch Weekly.

"Miranda gave Brendan a piece of her mind and a warning he'd better mind his behavior or else," the insider said of the couple, adding that the country singer was "humiliated" by the viral scandal.

Lambert and McLoughlin's troubles began in June when the former New York City police officer was seen dancing with a group of women at Lambert's downtown Nashville bar Casa Rosa. Footage shared to TikTok on June 24 showed McLoughlin dancing closely with a brunette woman, who could later be seen putting her hands on his face as they talked.

The mystery woman later told In Touch that the encounter was "innocent," adding that "there was never anything inappropriate said" and "there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking." The woman said McLoughlin "was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way."

Despite the interaction having allegedly been "innocent" and "casual," it reportedly sparked some tension and "insecurities" in Lambert and McLoughlin's relationship and has left the singer "humiliated." In Touch's source claimed that the viral scandal is to blame for Lambert's recent "onstage meltdowns," as she is "stressed over her marriage and clearly taking it out on her fans. She's constantly worried about what Brendan's up to when her back is turned. So any little thing will trigger her temper."

However, Lambert "hasn't pulled the plug on her marriage, nor does she want to. But Brendan will be in the doghouse for a while." Neither Lambert nor McLoughlin have publicly commented on In Touch's report or the dancing video.

Lambert and McLoughlin's whirlwind romance began back in 2018 when they first met while she was performing on Good Morning America. At the time, McLoughlin, a former police officer, was stationed at the Times Square area, where the show is filmed. Lambert recently revealed during an episode of Bunnie Xo's podcast Dumb Blonde that after that first meeting, her team invited McLoughlin to come to one of her shows, where they "met up after, hung out and talked."

"We wrote each other literal letters, like, old-school," she recalled. "Do you wanna be pen pals?' He was like, 'Letters with a pen?'... He's eight years younger, so that was really mind-blowing to him."

The couple quickly sparked romance, and after quietly dating for three months, they tied the knot in January 2019. They did not announce their marriage until the following month, and later went on to make their red carpet debut at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas later that year.