Miranda Lambert: Who Is Brendan McLoughlin?

Country star Miranda Lambert surprisingly tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin, announcing their top-secret wedding on Twitter Saturday. This instantly sent fans on a search to figure out who he is, and it appears that 28-year-old McLoughlin is or was a New York City Police Officer.

A Lambert fan discovered tweets mentioning an Officer McLoughlin in 2015. One tweet celebrated his win at the NYPC Keith Ferguson Memorial 5K Brooklyn Bridge Run, and another showed him at a dog diving event. Another photo showed him with a sergeant and Darryl Strawberry at the Times Square Modell’s.

It also appears that he has a dated Model Mayhem page, which lists him as 28 years old and a native of Staten Island.

Lambert, 35, announced the wedding on Saturday, writing, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.”

Lambert also shared an additional photo with PEOPLE. Her representative said the marriage happened “a while ago,” but offered no other details of the wedding or the groom.

The surprise wedding was announced just days after Lambert was involved in an altercation with a woman at the Stoney River Steakhouse in Nashville on Feb. 10. The incident reportedly started after the woman’s husband picked a fight with Lambert’s friend in the men’s restroom.

Afterwards, the man went to Lambert’s table, where the “We Should Be Friends” singer needed to be “held back” and started “mouthing off.” Witnesses said she later walked over to the man’s wife and dumped a salad on her.

This is Lambert’s second marriage. She was previously married to fellow country music star Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. She also dated Anderson East and Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker. Lambert and Felker split in August 2018.

Lambert told The Tennessean in August 2018 she was “happily single.”

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert said. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

In November, Lambert joined Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley for a new Pistol Annies album, Interstate Gospel. She has Grammys for her hit “The House That Built Me” and the album Platinum.

Photo credit: Twitter/Miranda Lambert