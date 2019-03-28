Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin: Everything to Know

After Miranda Lambert married Brendan McLoughlin in a secret wedding ceremony earlier this year, the country music superstar’s fans are left wondering: Who is Brendan McLoughlin?

Aside from what Lambert said in her happy social media post announcing their union, fans were left scratching their heads when it came to the identity of Lambert’s new husband.

Continue on to learn more about McLoughlin, including how he and Lambert met.

He’s a police officer

This week these fine officers showed what we do best in #Midtown. PO McLoughlin apprehended perpetrator in a bank robbery in progress & PO Donato had a pick up arrest of a truck burglary closing out several open complaints. Job well done guys!! #ItsWhatWeDo #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/7SooN2O9GS — NYPD Midtown South (@NYPDMTS) March 12, 2018

As it turns out, McLoughlin, from Staten Island, happens to be a New York police officer. A March 2018 tweet from the New York Police Department Midtown South Precinct praised his work on the job, saying “PO McLoughlin apprehended [the] perpetrator in a bank robbery in progress.”

He’s also featured beaming in a full blue uniform posing next to a canine comrade in a 2015 tweet. “Officer McLoughlin with Kybo at today’s doggy diving event,” the tweet reads.

Another 2015 tweet showed him working in Times Square.

He met Lambert on the job

McLoughlin seemingly spent a lot of time in Times Square, as that’s where he reportedly met Lambert, which explains how the two ever met in the first place.

PEOPLE reported earlier this year that they met in November when Lambert and her band, Pistol Annies, appeared on Good Morning America. The band was on the show to sing their single “Got My Name Changed Back.”

The NYPD confirmed that the district McLoughlin is stationed in includes the area where the Pistol Annies performed.

He’s a new dad

McLoughlin reportedly became a dad for the first time the same month he met Lambert, with a source telling PEOPLE that he welcomed a baby from a previous relationship with ex, Kaihla Rettinger, in November. That means Lambert, who had no children with ex-husband Blake Shelton, is a stepmom.

He’s a former model

The police officer’s dashing good looks came in handy in his youth, when he tried his hand in at modeling on Model Mayhem, a popular website for models to network as well as seek and secure jobs.

“My name is Brendan McLoughlin. I am 19 years old and live in New York. I am on this site to build my portfolio,” his profile page reads, alongside a shirtless photo of the future police officer.

What’s more is that McLoughlin appeared on an episode of Project Runway All Stars in 2016, among a group of police officers, firefighters and first responders in the fourth episode of season 5 during the “Unconventional Materials Challenge.” He even had a speaking part, “ordering” the contestants to go to their stations at the top of the challenge.

“I usually avoid the police, but he can handcuff me anytime he wants,” a contestant joked about McLoughlin.

As if that weren’t enough, he was even once a cover model for the romance novel Lincoln Hospital by Cassia Brightmore, who revealed the fun fact on social media a day after the news broke about his marriage to Lambert.

Congratulations to Brendan McLoughlin! @people @TMZ just announced his marriage to Miranda Lambert!

You might recognize him as the cover model on my book, Lincoln Hospital as our beloved villain, Dr. Cian O’Reilly ?

Wishing them all the best ❤#weddingbells #happycouple pic.twitter.com/zsSvDjYhoy — Cassia Brightmore (@cassiabr8tmore) February 17, 2019

“Congratulations to Brendan McLoughlin! [PEOPLE] [TMZ] just announced his marriage to Miranda Lambert! You might recognize him as the cover model on my book, Lincoln Hospital as our beloved villain, Dr. Cian O’Reilly. Wishing them all the best,” the writer posted on Twitter.

He has a Hollywood fan club

McLoughlin’s good looks even got him noticed by a few members of Hollywood, including actress Busy Philipps, who shared a photo of him she’d saved to her iPhone’s camera roll. After the Busy Tonight host caught wind of Lambert’s surprise wedding, she dug through her photos and found a picture of McLoughlin that she took in December 2017 while outside the Good Morning America studios in New York City.

“This is the hot cop that Miranda Lambert married,” she captioned the screenshot, sharing the image to her Instagram Story in February. “(I have this in my photos OBVI.)” She explained that she had seen McLoughlin multiple times near GMA, wondering if that’s where the happy couple met.

Singer-songwriter Anita Cochran also mused about McLoughlin’s good looks, sharing a photo she took with him a month before he met Lambert.

Back in Oct when I performed on @GMA I told this good looking cop I had someone for him, he showed me his hand and said “no ring” that didn’t last long lol! Congrats to u both @mirandalambert and Brendan McLoughlin best of luck!! pic.twitter.com/Yjhl0MayuG — Anita Cochran (@TheAnitaCochran) February 17, 2019

“Back in Oct when I performed on @GMA I told this good looking cop I had someone for him, he showed me his hand and said “no ring” that didn’t last long lol! Congrats to u both @mirandalambert and Brendan McLoughlin best of luck!!” Cochran wrote on Twitter.

He’s a runner

Officer McLoughlin wins 1st place for #NYPD Keith Ferguson Memorial 5k Brooklyn Bridge Run! pic.twitter.com/iaccwHShOa — NYPD Midtown South (@NYPDMTS) August 19, 2015

The handsome police officer seems dedicated to staying fit, as another tweet from his colleagues at the NYPD shows him holding a trophy after winning a 5K race.

“Officer McLoughlin wins 1st place for #NYPD Keith Ferguson Memorial 5k Brooklyn Bridge Run!” the tweet reads.

He starred in viral video

Back in 2015, McLoughlin starred as the “hot cop” in a viral video of a police officer joining in on a “Cupid Shuffle” dance during New York City’s Pride Parade.

McLoughlin shared the video on Facebook, writing, “Cops have fun too #pride #prideparade #nypd #communitypolicing #bratton.” He has since deactivated his Facebook page, but a different video of the dance survives on YouTube.