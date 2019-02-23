Miranda Lambert Ties the Knot in Surprise Wedding to Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert tied the knot this weekend, the country superstar announced on Twitter Saturday.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” Lambert wrote, alongside the hashtag “the one” and a heart emoji.

She included two photos from the wedding.

Lambert, 35, also shared a photo from the wedding with PEOPLE. A rep for the singer said the wedding happened “a while ago.”

The surprise wedding happened just days after reports emerged of an altercation between Lambert and a woman at the Stoney River Steakhouse in Nashville on Feb. 10.

The woman’s husband reportedly picked a fight with Lambert’s friend in the men’s restroom over a conversation about millennials and their phones. Afterwards, the man went to Lambert’s table and “started screaming.” At that point, witnesses said Lambert had to be “held back” and began “mouthing off.” She later walked over to the man’s wife and dumped a salad on her.

Audio of the restaurant manager’s 9-1-1 call leaked on TMZ.

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton. The former couple started dating in 2006 and married in 2011. They divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage.

Lambert also dated Anderson East and Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker. Lambert and Felker broke up in August 2018.

After the split from Felker, Lambert told The Tennessean she was “happily single.”

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert said at the time. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

In November, Lambert reunited with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley for their latest Pistol Annies album, Interstate Gospel. The trio will be performing at the Loretta Lynn All-Star Birthday Convert in Nashville on April 1 and the Country LakeShake Festival in Chicago on June 21.

