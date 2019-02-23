Miranda Lambert Reportedly Met New Husband Brendan McLoughlin in November

Miranda Lambert and her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, reportedly met in November, at least three months before tying the knot.

Sources told PEOPLE the couple met on Friday, Nov. 2 when Lambert was in New York City to perform on Good Morning America with her Pistol Annies bandmates Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe. The trio was on the show to sing their single “Got My Name Changed Back,” which is featured on their third album Interstate Gospel.

The New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that McLoughlin, 27, is a police officer stationed in the South Midtown District, which includes the area where the Pisol Annies performed.

That same night, the group performed at a concert at New York City’s The Town Hall, just a block away from the Good Morning America studio.

Saw officer Mclaughlin outside MSG today doing a great job with crowd control. So cool to see the NYPD doing such an awesome job. Also, if he’s single tell him to contact me LOL — Lauren Keane (@LaurKeane) April 3, 2018

McLoughlin has been a member of the NYPD since 2013 and has worked crowd control at events before. One person tweeted in April 2018 she saw McLoughlin outside Madison Square Garden, jokingly adding, “If he’s single tell him to contact me [laughing out loud].”

PEOPLE also reported that McLoughlin became a new dad the same month he met Lambert. A source said he welcomed a baby from a previous relationship in November.

According to E! News, the wedding happened on Jan. 26 in Davidson County, Tennessee, where Nashville is located. However, it was not until Saturday that Lambert announced the wedding took place.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote on Twitter, alongside two photos from the wedding. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me. [heart emoji] #theone.”

Lambert announced the wedding days after she was involved in an altercation at the Stoney River Steakhouse in Nashville, which inspired multiple people to call 9-1-1. The altercation reportedly started when an older man made a comment in the men’s restroom about millennials using cellphones. Agter they left the restroom, the man reportedly approached Lambert’s table and began yelling at the singer. Lambert had to be “held back” and began yelling at the man. She then walked over to the man’s wife and dumped a salad on her head.

Lambert, Presley and Monroe will perform at Loretta Lynn’s birthday concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on April 1. The trio also appeared in Sunday night’s Elvis All-Star Tribute, which was taped in October.

Photo credit: Twitter/Miranda Lambert