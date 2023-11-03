Milo Ventimiglia Is a Married Man: 'This Is Us' and 'Gilmore Girls' Star Ties the Knot With Model

Milo Ventimiglia is officially a married man. Us Weekly confirms that the This Is Us and Gilmore Girls star tied the knot with model Jarah Mariano. The couple walked down the aisle in a private ceremony earlier this year in front of family and close friends. Although 46-year-old Ventimiglia and 38-year-old Mariano were first linked last year, the duo never publicly confirmed their relationship. The actor reportedly purchased a ranch home in Malibu in 2022 and has been seen out and about in California with his now-wife in recent months.

The Company You Keep actor has been keeping his love life out of the public eye, so it's not so surprising to hear that he and his boo wed secretly. In 2017, he told Us Weekly that playing Jack Pearson on This Is Us got him thinking much more about his future and what he wants to do with his personal life. "It doesn't make me want to have a family any more than I think I'm built to want a strong family unit," Ventimiglia shared. "It will happen when it happens. I'm not out seeking it. It's just kind of, I'm present in the space in my life that when it presents itself, and it's right, I'm sure it will work out."

Even though Ventimiglia and Mariano were initially linked last year, it's unknown if they have been dating since 2022 or longer. What is confirmed, though, is that after his beloved characters have had a roller coaster of relationships on Gilmore Girls and This Is Us, it seems that he has finally found the one to spend the rest of his life with. Whether or not he confirms the news himself is unclear, but it's highly possible that the happy couple will just want to focus on themselves for the time being, even if it has been a few months. This is an exciting new chapter for the both of them, and the fact they've been able to go so long without having it be public knowledge is impressive.

Milo Ventimiglia is most known as Jess Mariano (what a coincidence) on the WB and CW drama Gilmore Girls, as well as patriarch Jack Pearson on NBC's heartwrenching drama This Is Us. He most recently starred on the ABC series The Company You Keep, which was unfortunately canceled after only one season earlier this year. A cancellation wasn't enough to keep the actor down, as he was likely more focused on something else. Congratulations to the happy couple!