Country Singer Marries Model in California Wedding

After saying their "I dos," the couple were walked down the aisle by their Maltipoo, Lotus.

Country music star David Morris and model Miranda Harrison exchanged vows in a visually stunning ceremony. The singer and influencer tied the knot on Oct. 7 at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, California, after having been together for over a decade. Choosing this venue was a "no-brainer" because it "matched the tone and aesthetic of the wedding" in such a way that they didn't need to do much decorating, the couple told PEOPLE.

According to the outlet, nothing was more apparent than the dominance of pink and red in the wedding ceremony, enhanced by gold, blue, green, and mauve accents and vintage-inspired motifs such as cherubs and hearts. The couple's six-layer, raspberry wedding cake was in the shape of a heart.

In recognition of their special day, the bride and groom wanted it to be "unique" and, most importantly, "fun" for them and their 111 guests, including actress Tana Mongeau and Orange Is the New Black star Rebecca Knox.

There was a strong family presence at the wedding. Harrison's godmother officiated the ceremony, her mother, as well as Morris' father, read the nuptials, and Harrison's nieces, ages 1 and 3, were flower girls. After saying "I do," the couple's Maltipoo, Lotus, walked down the aisle with the newlyweds.

Nevertheless, it was Harrison's strapless, vintage-inspired dress, the Ilaria Gown by Katherine Tash, that garnered attention, especially in Harrison's wedding content on TikTok, which generated more than 20 million views and four million likes

The bride and groom honored a special memory during the reception with the first dance they shared to Neil Young's song "Harvest Moon," which evoked a sense of nostalgia. The couple saw Young perform the song at the Desert Trip music festival in Indio, California, in 2016 and thought it captured "perfectly" how they had grown together as a couple, they told PEOPLE.

Later in the evening, one of Morris' groomsmen, Eddie Traynor, provided guests with an energetic DJ set that featured a performance by the groom, who rapped an impromptu version of his song "Dutton Ranch Freestyle."

Morris proposed to Harrison in August 2021, marking the end of a 10-year relationship and the beginning of a new chapter. "For me, getting married is putting a stamp on an amazing relationship," the country singer said. "Telling each other and the world this is my person. And I can't live without her."

Harrison added, "After 10 years of being together, getting married means that we continue to choose each other every day and progress as a unit, a family and a partnership." It is her husband's attitude toward life that she admires most about him, according to the model. "David's outlook on life is unlike anyone I've ever met," she told PEOPLE. "His positivity, aspirations and selflessness for others motivates me to be a better version of myself every day."

Morris is most touched by his wife's "love and kindness," which he declares "knows no bounds." "The way she treats me, her friends and family, her nieces, is the most beautiful thing in the world," he said. "We've grown so much together over the past 10 years and are so in sync that I couldn't imagine my life or a future without her."