Will Michael Jordan Be the Best Man When His Son Marcus Marries Larsa Pippen?

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen will likely be getting married soon. If that happens, will Marcus' father, NBA legend Michael Jordan, be his best man? While speaking on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, Marcus said he wants his father to be his best man for the sake of tradition.

"I was the best man at [Michael's] wedding and the best man at my brother's wedding, and so, obviously, we'll keep that tradition going," Marcus said, per USA Today. Marcus, 32, and Larsa, 49, have reportedly been in a relationship since 2022. Marcus is the second oldest of Michael's five children, and Larsa is the ex-wife of Michael's former teammate Scottie Pippen. The couple has not confirmed their engagement, but Us Weekly reported that they have had talks about getting married.

However, it's not guaranteed that Michael will be attending the wedding. The six-time NBA champion publicly disapproved of the relationship, which led to Larsa saying that she was "embarrassed" and "traumatized" by the reaction on her and Marcus' Separation Anxiety podcast. But Marcus said that his father was just "being playful," when asked about his thoughts of his son and Larsa being together.

"I can make my own decisions, he doesn't need to approve who I date or my personal relationships. He's gonna love me no matter what," Marcus explained. "I think that's what the takeaway was from the conversation, but of course no one sees that, they just see the headlines."

On Pablo Torre Finds Out, Marcus said the wedding is in the works. "I don't think we have, like, a date. We're still talking about locations and how [big of a] party size and all of that stuff," he said. "So, it's not really concrete yet, but it'll happen." Marcus went on to say that the wedding could be shown on television. "You know, now that I've been on The [Real] Housewives of Miami, you know, all the producers are inquiring around, 'When's the wedding?' and are we gonna film it on TV?" Marcus shared. "And so, that's another thing that we're kind of playing with, is whether or not it will air." Marcus and Larsa will be on the sixth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, which is currently airing on Bravo.