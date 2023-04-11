Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie bobby Brown is engaged! The Stranger Things actress, 19, took to Instagram Tuesday morning seemingly announce her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi, whom she has been dating since at least summer 2021.

Brown, well-known for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series, hinted at the engagement without outwardly confirming it with a sweet black-and-white photo of herself and Bongiov. In the image, Brown is all smiles as her boyfriend embraces her from behind. Most notable, however, is the large diamond ring on Brown's ring finger. The actress kept things cryptic, simply captioning the post with lyrics from Taylor Swift's song "Lover": "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all." On his own account, Bongiovi shared images from the same photoshoot, writing, "Forever" alongside a white heart emoji.

The Tuesday post comes after Brown first sparked engagement rumors in August after she was seen wearing a old diamond ring on her ring finger. The rumors reignited last month when the actress shared a photo of herself posing behind the wheel of a convertible, the ring again visible., per the Daily Mail. At this time, representatives for the couple have not confirmed the engagement.

Brown and Bongiovi have been linked since June 2021 when they were spotted in New York City holding hands while walking Brown's dog Winnie. The pair went Instagram official with their relationship just a month later when the actress posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend cuddled up on her Instagram Story. Opening up about their relationship in an interview with WIRED, Brown revealed that she and Bongiovi initially met on Instagram and became friends before romance sparked. Earlier this year, the Emmy nominee referred to Bongiovi as her "partner for life" on social media, writing, "here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us." Since going public with their relationship, Bongiovi has accompanied Brown to a number of high-profile events. He was by her side at the star-studded premiere for Stranger Things Season 4 in May. He also attended the New York City premiere of her film Enola Holmes 2.

Bongiovi is one of four children that Bon Jovi (whose real name is John Bongiovi Jr.) shares with his wife, Dorothea Hurley. The pair are also parents to daughter Stephanie and sons Jesse and Romeo. News of his possible engagement to Brown sparked plenty of comments, with the official Netflix India account commenting on Brown's post, "first she defeated 001, then she found the one."