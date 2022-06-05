Millie Bobby Brown Has a Marriage Pact With One of Her 'Stranger Things' Co-Stars

✖

Millie Bobby Brown has quite the interesting pact with one of her Stranger Things co-stars. During an interview with MTV News, Brown and her co-star Noah Schnapp revealed that they have a pact to get married down the line. If they are both single when they're 40 years old, the two vowed to get hitched.

Brown, 18, revealed the news by saying, "We said if we're not married by 40, we'll get married together. Because we'd be good roomies." Schnapp, 17, agreed, and said, "We would." Even though they have a pact to head down the aisle, Brown stressed that they would be doing so as friends. She explained that they would get married "completely platonically."

While they may head down the aisle in a couple of decades, having kids together is out of the question. Brown said, "No kids, though, cause I could not deal with a child of yours." Schnapp, once again, agreed with his friend and added, "That's my deal breaker. No kids." It seems as though they have their arrangement settled, with Brown saying that they would live in "separate bedrooms for sure" and that they could even have dogs together. According to PEOPLE, Brown and Schnapp have known each other since they filmed the first season of Stranger Things together in September 2015. They can be seen together in the fourth season of Stranger Things, which dropped on May 27. The last two super-sized episodes of the season will land on the streaming service on July 1.

Brown may be betrothed down the line, but she currently has a beau in her life. She has been linked to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi since June 2021, which is when they were spotted in New York City holding hands while walking Brown's dog Winnie. The pair went Instagram official with their relationship in July of that same year when the actor posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend cuddled up on her Instagram Story. Most recently, Brown and Bongiovi walked the red carpet together for Season 4 of Stranger Things. Bongiovi posted a couple of photos from the occasion and shared a sweet message in honor of his girlfriend's big premiere, writing, "Congratulations babe u deserve the world love you."