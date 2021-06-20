'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Goes Public With Rock Star Son Boyfriend

✖

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is feeling the love, courtesy of the new man in her life. According to Page Six, Brown was spotted with Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi. The pair were seen walking around New York City together while holding hands.

Brown and Bongiovi strolled around the city hand-in-hand for their low-key hangout on Thursday. The Stranger Things star donned a white top, a flowing pink skirt, black sunglasses, and a brown face mask for the occasion. Her beau wore a yellow top adorned with a palm tree, striped shorts, and a face mask. Bongiovi also had a tote bag that he was carrying, which just so happened to be where Brown's pup, Winnie, was relaxing during the stroll. This marked the first time that Brown and Bongiovi were spotted out together publicly amid rumors that they're an item. Page Six noted that they reached out to Brown's representatives for comments on the report, but they did not immediately hear back.

Millie Bobby Brown, boyfriend Jake Bongiovi take their new love to the streets https://t.co/bA5EPvyhhg pic.twitter.com/PIymLe4lRI — Page Six (@PageSix) June 20, 2021

Bongiovi is one of four children that Bon Jovi (whose real name is John Bongiovi Jr.) shares with his wife, Dorothea Hurley. According to Closer Weekly, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Stephanie, in 1993. They then welcomed three sons together — Jesse in 1995, Jake in 2002, and Romeo in 2004. While Jake isn't in the spotlight like his father or girlfriend, he did make headlines back in 2018 for a particular reason.

In 2018, Bongiovi, along with fellow student Rickey Eng, organized a walkout at their high school, the Pennington School, in New Jersey. The two students, who were then sophomores, organized the protest in response to the government's inaction when it comes to gun control. Bongiovi told NJ.com about the protest, "It's enough. It's happened too many times that we watch it. And we cannot let it go away this time." Bongiovi and Eng reportedly organized the walkout with the support of the school's administration. The event was meant to be apolitical, with neither Bongiovi nor Eng promoting specific legislation regarding the issue. NJ.com reported that 400 of the school's 500 students engaged in the protest and that those who took part had a wide range of political views.